Twitterの「動画再生」「ツイートの表示」「編集機能」などで数々のバグが報告されている
Twitterがイーロン・マスク氏に買収されてから、同社では大規模な人員削減が行われており、これの影響か2023年に入ってから大規模なシステム障害などが発生しています。そんなTwitterには他にも多数のバグが存在しており、ユーザーから多数の報告が挙がっています。
Twitter上で報告されているバグは以下の通り。
◆：動画が再生途中で停止するものの、音声だけは再生し続ける
「Twitterの多くの動画がランダムにフリーズするようになりましたが、音声は再生し続けるか、途中で途切れるかしてしまいます」
A lot of videos on this site now randomly freeze but audio keeps playing or the audio cuts out halfway through And I Think That's Beautiful.— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer)
「イーロンもう一度Twitterで動画を正常に再生できるようにしてください。このままでは生きていけません。動画を普通に再生したいだけなんです。今のTwitterでは動画が一時停止して音声だけが再生し続けるか、特定の位置まで再生されると動画が初めから再生されてしまいます」
elon please make videos play normally on here again i can't keep living like this i just wanna be able to watch a full edit before it pauses on a clip but keeps playing the audio or reaches a certain part of the edit then starts back over— molly (@jenIindIeys)
◆動画をスクロールしたりTwitterを離れて別のアプリを開いたりしても動画の音声が再生され続ける
「親愛なるTwitterへ。プラットフォーム上のすべての動画を修正してください。途中で停止したり再生したりし続けています。音声が途中で途切れます。動画を終了しても再生が続き停止しません」
dear twitter, please fix all of the videos on your platform. they keep stopping and restarting part way through or continuing but with the audio cutting off. and when i exit out of a video, it keeps playing and it won't stop. okay thanks— jenn ⭑ (@portiaIain)
「新しい楽しいTwitterのグリッチ！動画の音声はスクロールして動画を離れた後も再生され続けます……」
◆いいねした動画が自動的にミュートされます
「Twitterさんバグを発見しました。音量をオンにして動画を再生しながら動画にいいねした場合、動画がミュートになります。私はAndroid(Pixel 6)を使用していますが、これが恐らく関係しています」
Found a bug @Twitter. If you like a video while you're watching it with volume on, it mutes the video. Android (pixel 6) is probably relevant.— [email protected] (@codegrouse)
「私が経験したTwitterの奇妙なバグは、音声付きの動画を見ながらいいねすると、音声がミュートになるというものです。いいねを削除しても同じでした」
Another weird Twitter bug I have, watch a video with audio... Like it and it mutes the audio... Removing the like does the same— Jermaine | Concept Creator (@CConceptCreator)
「Twitterサポートさん、自分の端末だけかどうかはわかりませんが、音声付きの動画をフルスクリーンで再生している時にいいねすると、音声がミュートになりながらも動画が再生され続けるという問題が生じます。使用している端末はAndroid 13を搭載したSamsungのGalaxy S22です」
@TwitterSupport not sure if it's only my device, but there's an issue where if I'm playing a video full screen with audio & I click the ❤ audio goes mute and video keeps playing.— Arturo Mariscal (@arturo_gdl_mx)
Android 13 Samsung s22
◆動画付きのツイートを編集すると編集後のツイートの動画が画像に変わってしまう
動画でわかりやすく「動画付きのツイートを編集すると画像に変わってしまう」ことを示したツイート
????— nim (@sup_nim)
cute lil bug alert:
editing a tweet w/ a video turns it into a picture.
cc. @Twitter @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jB6fXEmzBp
◆編集されたツイートがホームのフィード上部に複数回表示される
「編集されたツイートがフィード上部に表示され続ける問題を修正する予定はありますか？」
Are they ever going to fix the thing where edited tweets keep bumping to the top of the feed— Centrist ????Madness (@CentristMadness)
「Twitterのバグはこのアプリの最高の機能であるライブスポーツを台無しにしています。ちょうど同じ10分前のツイートと編集されたツイートがフィードのトップを循環し続けています」
Twitter bugs are ruining the best thing the app has going, live sports. Just the same 10min old tweets and edited tweets getting cycled to the top of the feed— Bendy (@bendertm)
「イーロン・マスクは編集されたツイートがわからないらしい。この機能が登場して以来、編集されたツイートが最新ツイートを表示するモードで、ツイートから15～20分が経過した後でもフィード上部にとどまり続けます。素晴らしい」
◆リプライが通知に表示されない
「リプライが通知画面に表示されません。投稿したツイートを表示しない限り、リプライは存在しないようなものです。これはユーザーからの反応の低下に気づいた少なくとも2カ月間にわたり起きています」
This is what I mean when I say @ replies aren’t showing up in the mentions tab. It’s like they don’t even exist unless I click a post. This has been happening for at least 2 months when I first noticed a decline in responses. pic.twitter.com/bd3xs0Byd6— iJustine (@ijustine)
◆アカウントのフォローとフォロー解除の両方でフォロワー数が増加
「私が@domnguyen5653をフォローしようとするたび、彼は存在しない新しいフォロワーを獲得します」
Twitter ????: every time I attempt to follow @domnguyen5653 he gets a new non-existing follower pic.twitter.com/gVQU5ukgEs— David ▲ make.to (@dgut_)
◆ブロックしたユーザーのツイートが最初に開いた時に一瞬だけ表示される
「Twitterで削除されたツイートやあなたをブロックした人のツイートを素早くクリックすると表示できてしまう仕様は正気のものではありません」
The way Twitter allows you to view deleted tweets/tweets from people who blocked you if you click fast enough is insane— V (@yuutvak)
