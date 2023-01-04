Twitterが「政治的な広告」の拡大を発表
2023年1月4日に、Twitterが理念に基づく広告のポリシーの緩和を発表しました。加えて、今後数週間以内に政治に関する広告の制限を緩和することも発表しています。
Twitterは2019年10月に政治に関する広告の掲載を全面的に禁止していました。記事作成時点でもTwitterの政治に関するコンテンツのポリシーには「Twitterでは、政治に関するコンテンツを広告に掲載することを全世界で禁止しています。この決定は、政治に関するメッセージのリーチは購入するものではなく獲得するものであるという信念に基づいています」と記されています。
2019年の政治的広告の禁止に際して、当時TwitterのCEOを務めていたジャック・ドーシー氏は「政治的なメッセージは、アカウントをフォローするか、フォローしている誰かがリツイートを行うという『能動的な意思』があって初めて、誰かの元に届きます。しかし、お金を支払うことで表示される広告は、能動的な意思の有無にかかわらず、高度な最適化とターゲティングによって政治的なメッセージを表示させることが可能です。私たちは、人々の能動的な意思が『お金』によって損なわれるべきではないと信じています」とツイートし、政治的な意思を金銭で左右可能な広告に否定的な考えを示していました。
A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.— jack (@jack)
ところが、2023年1月4日にTwitterは公式アカウントで「私たちは『理念に基づく広告』は重要なトピックに関する会話を促進できると信じています。本日、私たちはアメリカにおける『理念に基づく広告』のポリシーを緩和します。また、今後数週間以内に掲載を許可する政治的広告の範囲を拡大する予定です」と述べ、政治的広告の掲載を許可する姿勢を明確にしました。
また、Twitterは「今後は、広告に関するポリシーをテレビなどのメディアのポリシーと合わせていきます」と述べ、広告関連ポリシーの改革を進める考えを明らかにしています。
Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We'll share more details as this work progresses.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety)
