画像生成AIに抗議するため著作権に厳しいディズニー・任天堂・マーベルなどのキャラクターのAIによる自動生成画像をばらまく
Stable DiffusionやMidjourneyのような画像生成AIは、学習時に使われるデータセットに含まれる画像が著作権を無視して収集されているという問題があり、議論の対象となっています。そんな画像生成AIに抗議するため、あえてディズニーや任天堂などの著作権に厳しいキャラクターの画像を生成して疑問を呈する人が登場したと話題になっています。
Deniz Opal: "Well this has come to a head. …" - vmst·io
https://vmst.io/@selzero/109512557990367884
「誰かがこの素晴らしいデザインを盗んでマグカップやTシャツにして売ろうとしていますが、私は一切気にしません。AIモデルのたわ言によると、これらの画像は著作権を超えており、画像はパブリックドメインであるため、法的にはディズニーから何の請求もされないはずです」と叫んでいるのは、ゲーム「Dead by Daylight」のキャラクターアーティストを務めたエリック・ブルダージス氏。
Someone steal these amazing designs to sell them on Mugs and T-Shirts, I really don't care, this is AI art that's been generated. Legally there should be no recourse from Disney as according to the AI models TOS these images transcends copyright and the images are public domain. pic.twitter.com/aeHeUFd26v— Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D)
「AIは以下の画像を作成するために何も盗んでいないので、任天堂やマーベル、DCは何も気にしないでしょう。完全に100％オリジナルです」
More shirts courtesy of AI , I'm sure, Nintendo, Marvel and DC won't mind, the AI didn't steal anything to create these images, they are completely 100% original. pic.twitter.com/qqQPKWUWjN— Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D)
これらの画像はMidjourneyで生成された模様。
For any thrifty entrepreneurs looking to create their t shirt empire, the process is simple.— Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D)
Prompt - disney mickey mouse --
v 4 - for midjourney version 4
pick your favorite
U2 and U3 for upres image 2 and 3
spin to win if nothing suggested suits your interest pic.twitter.com/yaUXFbsA2W
「Midjourneyは有料会員制なので、厳密にはこの画像から利益を得たのはMidjourneyの運営側だけです。私はこれらの画像から利益を得たり、権利を主張したりするつもりはありません」
Midjourney is a paid subscription btw, so technically the only one that profited off of this image is them. I have no intentions of profiting off of or claiming any of these images. They belong to the AI, MJ and the public, my contribution is that of a simple google search. pic.twitter.com/Z3ufqzo51W— Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D)
その後、ブルダージス氏はMidjourney側から返金を受けた上で、サービスへのアクセスが停止されたそうです。
Update - I was refunded and lost access to Midjourney. They are no longer profitting off of these images and I assume didn't want copyrighted characters generated. I hope this thread created discussion around AI and where data is sourced— Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D)
Here's some takeaways and opinions ???? https://t.co/jtFxKhQMVP
