アメリカ軍の宣伝ツイートから「最新ステルス爆撃機」の写真を撮影した位置が特定されてしまう
アメリカ空軍がTwitterで、核弾頭と通常弾を搭載可能な「二刀流」の最新鋭ステルス爆撃機である「B-21レイダー」の写真を公開しました。この時、背景に映り込んだ星空から、ステルス爆撃機の位置を高い精度で割り出してしまったTwitterユーザーが登場しました。
以下は、アメリカ空軍が投稿したステルス爆撃機「B-21レイダー」のツイートです。投稿にはB-21が格納庫に駐機されている写真と、夜空を背景にした写真の2枚が添付されています。
Unveiled today, the B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable, penetrating-strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s.(U.S. Air Force photo) pic.twitter.com/X6KSU7sy6U— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce)
これに反応したのが、人工衛星を用いた技術を提供する企業・CropSafeの共同設立者であるジョン・マケルホーン氏です。同氏は、アメリカ空軍の写真の星空から機体の位置を正確に割り出すことが可能だとツイートしました。
The photo of the U.S. Air Force's new stealth aircraft is on the left, taken at night, with stars in the background.— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
We can use them to find the exact location of the jet
(thread) https://t.co/aJo9kIPv2l
写真が撮影された場所を特定するにあたり、マケルホーン氏はまず、星空の画像をアップロードするとそれに星座を重ね合わせてくれるAstrometry.netを使って、ステルス爆撃機の背景の夜空に映っている星を調べました。
2. https://t.co/igzvTqodvl will let us upload a star photo and draw out matching constellations. Also gives us a bunch of star chart files we can use later pic.twitter.com/y10toCGhdK— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
続いて、アメリカ空軍が公開している画像の掲載ページから、写真の撮影日などのメタデータを取得します。このデータは記事作成時点では書き換えられていますが、当初はミスによってそのまま公開されており、Internet ArchiveのWayback Machineを使って発掘することが可能でした。
3. On the source website of the image, we have some metadata like the date taken. It's been scrubbed since it was posted, probably after realizing their mistake, but I used Waybackmachine to grab the date of the original (right) pic.twitter.com/Mk00mi49Jy— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
メタデータには日付しかありませんが、オープンソースのプラネタリウムであるStellariumと画像を重ね合わせることで、画像が撮影された時間が午前1時30分だということが推測できます。マケルホーン氏によると、この時間はアメリカ上空を飛んでいる衛星の数が最も少ない時間帯なので、ステルス機を格納庫から出すにはうってつけとのこと。
さらに、地平線に対する北極星の位置から撮影地点が緯度34度だということを割り出したマケルホーン氏は、アメリカの地図に34度の線を引いて、その線上に位置する空軍基地を探しました。
6. We're going to assume the location is somewhere within the US, so we can plot a 34-degree latitude line across the country. There are a bunch of USAF bases across the country, but not many intersect the line pic.twitter.com/xQxt26pDRQ— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
アメリカ全土には軍の基地がたくさん有りますが、緯度34度に位置する基地はそう多くありません。さらに、アメリカ軍のステルス機の大半はカリフォルニア州で製造されており、B-21レイダーもカリフォルニア州で航空機を開発しているノースロップ・グラマンが手がけていることから、候補となる基地はカリフォルニア州内のものに絞り込めます。そうすると、条件に合致するのはエドワーズ空軍基地だけになりました。
エドワーズ空軍基地にはノースロップ・グラマンの開発施設があまりありませんが、基地から30マイル(約48km)南にあるパームデール・リージョナル空港にはノースロップ・グラマンの開発拠点があります。Google Mapsで見ると、そこにはB-2の機影が映っていました。
7. Northrop Grumman doesn't have many development facilities at Edwards, but they do 30 miles south at Palmdale Regional Airport. The same place they developed the B-2 aircraft. One is visible from Google Maps view pic.twitter.com/8oZvehnfTY— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
空軍が公開したB-21レイダー写真に映っている建物の形状からも、撮影地点がこの場所に間違いないことが分かります。
8. The development facility is pretty small here, so it's not too difficult to find the exact hanger, matching the photo with the additional building to the right and tent behind pic.twitter.com/pUhQSvMyuH— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
こうしてマケルホーン氏は、公開情報だけを使って、写真が2022年11月29日午前1時30分頃にアメリカ空軍第42工場で撮影されたものであることを突き止めました。
10. So now we know the image is of Northrop Grumman's B-21, taken at approximately 1:30am on November 29th 2022 at Air Force Plant 42 (34.6399, -118.0744)— John McElhone (@johnmcelhone8)
(this data is all public now)
