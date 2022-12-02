AppleがCoinbaseの仮想通貨ウォレットアプリをブロック、原因はNFTか
仮想通貨ウォレット「Coinbase Wallet」でNFTを送信できなくなっていることについて、Appleの影響によるものであることをCoinbaseが明らかにしました。
Coinbase Wallet - Web3の世界への鍵
https://www.coinbase.com/ja/wallet
Coinbaseの公式Twitterアカウントでは、この件に関する声明がツイートされています。
「iOSのCoinbase WalletでNFTを送信できなくなっていることに気付いた方もいるかもしれません。これは、我々が(NFT送信の)機能を削除するまでAppleがアプリのリリースをブロックしたためです」
「Appleが主張しているのは、NFT送信に必要な手数料はアプリ内購入のシステムを通じて支払う必要があるのだから、Appleがその30％を徴収できるというものです」
「NFTとブロックチェーンの仕組みを理解している人なら、これは明らかに不可能なことだとわかるはずです。Appleのアプリ内購入システムは暗号をサポートしていないので、我々は対応したくでもできないのです」
「Appleがしようとしていることは、オープンなインターネットプロコルを介して送信されるメールから手数料を徴収しようとするようなものです」
「Appleのポリシー変更によって最も大きな影響を受けるのは、NFTを所有するiPhoneユーザーです。iPhoneのウォレットに所有しているNFTを他のウォレットに転送したり、友人や家族に送ったりすることは、Appleの動きによってとても難しくなりました」
「シンプルに言って、Appleは、NFTへの消費者の投資と暗号エコシステム全体の開発者のイノベーションを犠牲にして、利益を保護するためのポリシーを導入しました」
「我々は、これがAppleの見落としであり、エコシステムとさらなる対話を行うための変曲点であることを願います」
Coinbaseの共同創業者でCEOでもあるブライアン・アームストロング氏は「アプリストアの独占に対処するため、我々がAppleと毎月行っている議論の好例です。ときどき、ばかげた内容なのです」とツイートしています。
なお、Appleはこの件についてコメントを発表していません。
