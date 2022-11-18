Twitterが数百人退職のため本社を一時閉鎖へ
2022年11月1日にCEOに就任したイーロン・マスク氏によって、大規模な人員整理が行われているTwitterで、従業員に対して本社オフィスが21日まで一時的に閉鎖され、バッジへのアクセスが停止されると告知が行われていることがわかりました。
Briefing: Twitter Temporarily Closes Offices as Hundreds Depart Company — The Information
https://www.theinformation.com/briefings/twitter-temporarily-closes-offices-as-hundreds-depart-company
‘Sabotage’-Shy Elon Musk Boards Up Twitter Offices Until Monday as Remaining Staff Flock to Quit, Report Says
https://www.thedailybeast.com/sabotage-shy-elon-musk-boards-up-twitter-offices-until-monday-as-remaining-staff-flock-to-quit-report-says
ニュースサイト・PlatformerのZoë Schiffer氏によると、Twitterは社員に向けて送った電子メールの中で、「すべてのオフィスビルが一時的に閉鎖され、バッジへのアクセスが停止される」ことを警告しています。
NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why.— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer)
なお、閉鎖の理由については明かされていませんが、マスク氏が「明日までにハードコアな職場を受け入れるか辞めるか決めろ」との苛烈な発言を行い、その期限から2時間も経たないうちに送信されたものであることから、「マスク氏らがオフィスでの妨害工作を恐れているのでは」という見方も出ています。また、マスク氏とそのチームは、Twitterに残ることを決めた従業員のリストを作成し、従業員の所在を明らかにしようとしています。
We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer)
一方でマスク氏は職務規定をわずかに緩和し、従業員を慰留する試みも行っていることを元Twitter社員であるアレックス・コーエン氏が明かしています。
I was laid off from Twitter this afternoon. I was in charge of managing badge access to Twitter offices.— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen)
Elon just called me and asked if I could come back to help them regain access to HQ as they shut off all badges and accidentally locked themselves out.
こうした混乱の中、マスク氏は「ソーシャルメディアで小金を稼ぐには？大きいことから始めましょう」とツイートを行っています。
How do you make a small fortune in social media?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
Start out with a large one.
法律事務所のAlejandra Caraballo氏は、会社に残る従業員の負担が大きいことから、「Twitterがワールドカップの始まる週末まで続くとは思えない」と危惧しています。
I don't think Twitter will last through the weekend. Twitter is restricting employee access to all its buildings through the weekend with no reason given. The entire android team resigned. The world cup,the largest sporting event in the world, starts this weekend.— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_)
