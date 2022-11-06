Appleがファンの公開していた20年分のWWDC映像アーカイブをYouTubeから削除
Appleは例年初夏に開発者向けイベント「WWDC(Worldwide Developers Conference)」を開催していて、近年はYouTubeで配信を行いアーカイブを残しています。しかし、過去に独自形式で配信されていたときのものは公式アーカイブがなく、ファンによる非公式映像がYouTubeに公開されていますが、このたび、映像公開者の1人に対してAppleが削除依頼を出し、YouTubeから当該映像が削除されたことがわかりました。
Congratulations Apple, you took down my YouTube channel containing hundreds of…20-year old WWDC videos. Wouldn’t want anyone learning about Mac OS X, Darwin, Aqua, or WebObjects ????@tim_cook @pschiller @gruber @jsnell @ismh @mjtsai @reneritchie @reckless pic.twitter.com/w2UgVqOubF— Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy)
映像をアップしていたYouTubeチャンネルを削除されたのはブレンダン・シャンクス(@realmrpippy)氏。表記変更前のMac OS XやDarwin、人気を博したGUIデザイン「Aqua」、世界初のWebアプリケーションサーバ「WebObjects」などを含めた20年にわたるWWDCの映像を公開していたとのことです。
削除を受けて、シャンクス氏は元ファイルをInternetArchiveに提供予定だとツイート。
I still have all the original files (and descriptions, which were a lot of work!), and I’ll be moving things over to the @internetarchive. It’ll take time though, and unfortunately videos get a lot less visibility when you’re not on YT— Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy)
なお、過去にも何度か削除されたことがあるため、シャンクス氏に驚きはなかったとのことですが、個人的なYouTubeアカウントと購読したばかりのYouTube TVが使えなくなったことを腹立たしく思うと述べています。
I wasn’t super surprised this happened (there were a few takedowns a couple years ago). I’m honestly more annoyed that it wiped out my personal YT account and even YouTube TV, which I was just billed real money for.— Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy)
A cease and desist in the mail would be much friendlier.
AppleはYouTubeで、2014年以降のWWDCの映像をアーカイブ配信しています。
Apple - WWDC 2014 - YouTube
WWDC 2022 - 6月7日（日本時間） | Apple - YouTube
2013年以前の映像も検索すると出てきますが、これらはいずれも非公式のものです。
