スパマーを訴えて和解金16万円をゲットした報告
1日に何通、何十通と送られてくるスパムは非常にうっとうしいものですが、適切な法律に基づいてスパマーに対して訴訟を起こし、和解金を受け取ったという報告を起業家のデビッド・E・ウィークリー氏が公開しています。
ウィークリー氏がスパマーから受け取ったのは和解金1200ドル(約16万円)。その手法をウィークリー氏は明らかにしています。
I sued a spammer!— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
Did you know you have a right to sue folks that send you unsolicited text messages or calls?
I received a check for $1,200 today as settlement of a TCPA suit against a party that sent me an unsolicited text message. pic.twitter.com/bRJJdq3ZPf
まずは、相手を特定するところからスタート。たとえばスパム内のリンクにより恩恵を得る企業・組織がわかれば、国務長官事務所のサイトで送達のためのエージェントを調べることができます。
Here's how I did it:— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
1. identify the other party. If you can find the corporation that did it or that benefited (e.g. if they include a website link), you then can look up their agent for service of process on the Secretary of State website.
次に、「TCPA(電話消費者保護法)違反の支払いを求める」という内容を配達証明付きで送り、相手に10日以内の返答を求めます。損害賠償額は通常500ドル(約6万7000円)で、勧誘電話などを禁止する「Do Not Call」名簿に登録している場合は1500ドル(約20万円)。
2. Issue a notice of demand explaining that you are seeking payment for TCPA violation and give them 10 days to respond. Send mail with signature delivery. (You can't sue without having issued a notice of demand.) $500 damages, treble if you're on the Do Not Call registry.— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
そして、TCPAの目立った部分を含む少額訴訟を起こします。提訴は35ドル(約4700円)で、オンラインでも可能です。
3. File a small claims lawsuit in the county in which you were injured (San Mateo in my case) including the salient TCPA bits. This is about $35 and can be— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
done online.
被告召喚令状を送達します。これが95ドル(約1万3000円)。
4. Use a process server to serve the defendant and obtain proof of service. This is about $95.— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
被告が出廷しなければ、まず訴えた側の勝利となるため、さすがにスパマーも無視することはできなくなります。
5. At this point you probably will get their— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
attention since if they ignore you now and you show up to court you will almost certainly win a default judgement against them and the courts will seize from them what you are owed.
ということで、ここから交渉がスタート。ウィークリー氏の場合、訴訟費用を負担しても問題ない状態だったので、法定価格の1500ドルに対して、1200ドルで和解したとのこと。
6. Negotiate a settlement. In my case I was ok eating the legal costs and settled for $1,200 vs the full statutory $1,500.— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
和解金の小切手を現金化したら、訴えを取り下げます。このとき、「相手を同じ違反行為で二度と訴えない」ことに同意することになります。
7. Cash the check and dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. (You're agreeing to not sue them again for the exact same violation.)— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
なお、ウィークリー氏の知人である弁護士が、一連の必要物をまとめたキットを59ドル(約7900円)で販売しているとのこと。
FYI I have a friend who *is* a lawyer and let me know that she is selling a $59 kit with all the language you need: https://t.co/kUUziMMa4v— David E. Weekly (@dweekly)
(I'm not affiliated with this and don't get any referral fees, the author is an acquaintance.)
ちなみに、このキットはあくまでアメリカの法律に基づいたもので、アメリカ国外には適用されないとのことです。
Got Text Message Spam? Don't Get Mad, Get Even! Make Those SMS Spammers Pay You with This Law! - Get to the Inbox by ISIPP SuretyMail
https://www.isipp.com/how-to-make-phone-and-sms-spammers-pay-you-for-having-sent-you-spam/
