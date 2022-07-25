なぜAmazonは「謎の企業が販売する聞いたこともないブランド名の製品」であふれているのか？
Amazonでさまざまな製品を購入しようとした人であれば、検索結果に「謎の企業が販売する聞いたこともないブランド名の製品」が大量に引っかかった経験があるはず。一体なぜ、Amazonにはこうした製品があふれているのかについて、元ポーカープレイヤーで起業家のコール・サウス氏が解説しています。
ever wonder why the cheap junk flooding Amazon has keyboard-mashing brand names like MOFFBUZW?— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
let's dive into an example... the 2nd organic result for "baby moccasins" has:
- 0 reviews
- no Prime offer
- 20 day shipping (lol)
- a brand name that literally looks like Dog Shit pic.twitter.com/CEPCc5LR07
サウス氏はAmazonで謎のブランドを販売する企業の例として、「DOTTAVR」という売り手を取り上げています。DOTTAVRは実に20％ものネガティブなフィードバックを受け取っていますが……
the seller behind this offer has a lifetime negative feedback rate of 20%.— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
small sample size, but that is MASSIVE (ours is 0%).
legit sellers are routinely suspended for a bad run of several negative feedback in a row. yet bad actors run rampant. pic.twitter.com/xjrRYttYmL
その連絡先はでたらめであり、たとえ購入した製品の不具合や欠陥で負傷したとしても、救済される可能性はかなり低いとのこと。実際、過去にはAmazonで購入した格納式の犬用リードで片目を失明した女性が、製品を販売した「The Furry Gang」という企業の代表者が見つからなかったとしてAmazonに対して訴訟を起こしました。サウス氏は、こうした悪質な販売業者がAmazonで横行する根本的原因について、Amazonが海外の製造業者や販売業者を無節操に招き入れているからだと指摘。「これは顧客の安全にひどい影響を及ぼし、Amazonを完全ながらくたのフリーマーケットに変えています」と批判しています。
want to get in touch with DOTTAVR?— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
did your kid get hurt or sick from something you bought from them?
well, they're on Amazon... surely they are a legit company and Amazon is covering their bases... good luck! pic.twitter.com/tTKyODoGG8
サウス氏は、Amazon上で活動する悪質な販売業者の90％以上は中国の企業だと指摘。これらの企業が表に出す名前は偽のものであり、たとえ危険な製品を販売したとしてAmazonにBANされたとしても、翌週には新しいアカウントを開設しているとのこと。実際、中国ではAmazonの販売アカウントの売買が大きなビジネスになっているそうで、さまざまな企業が悪質な手法でSEOを混乱させるブラックハットを行ってAmazonのプラットフォームを混乱させているとサウス氏は述べています。
悪質なAmazon販売業者が使う手の1つが、「Amazon従業員に賄賂を渡し、競合他社の広告レポートから収益性の高いキーワードを見つけ出したり、否定的なレビューを残した顧客の電子メールアドレスを入手する」というもの。これらの情報は数百ドル(数万円)ほどで入手可能だとのこと。
1. BRIBE AMAZON EMPLOYEES FOR INTERNAL DATA ????— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
want all of your competitor's advertising reports, to find their most profitable keywords?
need a customer's email address so you can hound them about a negative review they left?
for a few hundred bucks, this info is easy to get. pic.twitter.com/pfjtKUagkD
また、「すでに販売が停止された商品のページを乗っ取り、同じページで自分たちの新製品を販売し、過去に付いたレビューを新製品のものに見せかける」という手法や……
2. ZOMBIE REVIEWS FROM OLD LISTINGS ????♂️— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
let's say you're selling a brand new spatula in 2 colors: black and red. you have zero reviews... and that's a problem for sales!
well, all you need to do is find an old discontinued iPhone case with 1000's of reviews.
「『ガンを治す』『農薬』などのキーワードをバックエンドに仕込み、上位に表示されやすくする」といった手法
3. TRIGGER WORDS ????— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
get (or ask someone with) an Amazon Vendor account to sneak fun words into the invisible backend of a listing like:
"cures cancer"
"pesticides"
instant suspension ????????
bonus points for doing it on an international listing, making it super hard to track down!
「多数のボットや下請けに依頼し、自分たちの製品をAmazonの『ほしいものリスト』に大量登録させ、検索結果の上位に表示させる」という手法
4. WISHLIST BOTTING ????♂️— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
amazon roughly ranks products by keyword, in order of sales velocity.
you can buy your way to the top (temporarily at least) by generating a ton of orders - legitimately or fraudulently. that's expensive though!
「競合他社のAmazonアカウントを乗っ取って画像を勝手に差し替える」といった手法まで考案されています。
5. "UPDATE" YOUR COMPETITOR'S IMAGES ????— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
simple, effective, and hilarious for all.
best executed on Prime Day or Black Friday. pic.twitter.com/16eRKtOa9U
サウス氏はこれらの企業について、一般的な企業が入念に確認する「安全性」を軽視しており、非常に危険であると警告しています。「安くて早く到着する商品が購入できればOKで、安全性が損なわれていようが問題ない」という人以外がAmazonで身を守る方法として、サウス氏は「ブランドが合法的なものであり、売り手もブランド名と一致しているか、Amazon本体が販売者であることを確認する」というものを挙げています。
2. safety/quality is a concern. some pointers:— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
- buy from legit brands, make sure the seller matches the brand name (or is Amazon themselves).
what's legit? you know it when you see it. if the name is PLMMBON and the address is "asdfasdfasdf, Shenzhen" you are rolling the dice.
また、レビューの数をチェックすると共に「最新」の順に並び替え、直近の顧客が製品に付けたレビューを見ることも推奨しています。古いレビューは現在の製品との関連性が低く、最悪の場合は過去に販売停止となった関係ない製品のレビューである可能性もあるからです。
- sort reviews by "Most Recent" to see what recent customers think of the product. older reviews are less relevant and can be from totally unrelated products that were merged onto the listing.— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
even that isn't foolproof. anyone can sell anything on Amazon.
サウス氏は、Amazonでは非常に危険な製品が売られていることもあるものの、自身のeコマースビジネスを軌道に乗せる上でAmazonが果たした役割は多く、顧客としてはAmazonを愛しているとしています。しかし、「Amazonのマーケットプレイスの行く末を見ることが、そしてAmazonがそれを気にかけていないように見えるのは悲しいことです」と述べました。
despite all of this, i still mostly love Amazon as a customer. it played a big role in getting my e-commerce business off of the ground and i'm grateful for that.— Cole South (@ColeSouth)
but it's sad to see where their marketplaces is headed, and how little they seem to care.
