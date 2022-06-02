TwitterがMac版TweetDeckの提供を7月1日に終了すると発表
by Gustavo da Cunha Pimenta
Twitterが、macOS版の公式クライアントアプリケーションである「TweetDeck for Mac」の提供を2022年7月1日に終了すると発表しました。Twitterは提供終了の理由として「TweetDeckを改善し、新しいプレビューのテストに集中するため」と説明しています。
We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck)
You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!
Twitter cancels TweetDeck for Mac effective July 1 - 9to5Mac
https://9to5mac.com/2022/06/01/twitter-cancels-tweetdeck-for-mac/
Twitter Shutting Down TweetDeck for Mac in July, Will Remain Available on Web - MacRumors
https://www.macrumors.com/2022/06/01/twitter-removing-tweetdeck-for-mac/
TweetDeckは、AdobeのプログラマーがAdobe AIRでTwitter用クライアントアプリを開発したのがきっかけで2008年に誕生しました。TweetDeckは大勢のフォロワーの発言を管理するために、フォロワーやトピックごとにカラムを作成して分類表示できるという機能が特徴で、Twitterの人気が高まるとともに、Twitterのアップデートに逐一対応していたTweetDeckも人気アプリとなりました。そして2011年5月、TweetDeckはTwitterに4000万ドル(約50億円)で買収され、公式クライアントアプリケーションとなりました。
欲しい情報を効率的に集めてツイートが埋もれるのを防ぐTwitter公式アプリ「TweetDeck」の新機能「カスタム・タイムライン」の使い方 - GIGAZINE
TweetDeck for Macは2021年に、ウェブアプリ版と同じ仕様となるように大幅な改良が施されました。当時、TwitterはTweetDeck for Macが「あまり愛されていない」ことと、「これからも投資を続けるTwitterが所有・運営するサービス」であることをアピールしました。
しかし2022年7月1日に対応を終了してしまうため、macOS版ユーザーがTweetDeck for Macを利用したい場合はウェブアプリ版を使う必要があります。Apple関連ニュースメディアの9to5Macは「Unite for macOSを使用すれば、ウェブアプリ版のTweetDeckをmacOSアプリのようにして使うことができる」という解決法を紹介しています。
ただし、TweetDeckの公式TwitterアカウントはTweetDeck for Macを新規で開発している可能性を示唆しており、新しいTweetDeck for Macが公開された場合、一部の人にプレビューへの招待が送られると述べています。
We’ve opened the Preview to a select number of people for now so we can keep working on getting it *just* right.— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck)
Invites to the Preview will continue as we expand over the coming months — you’ll see an invite in TweetDeck if you’ve been selected to participate.
なおTweetDeckのコードにあった記述から、TwitterがTweetDeckを、記事作成時点で北米・オーストラリア・ニュージーランドのみで展開される月額2.99ドル(約400円)のサブスクリプションプラン「Twitter Blue」の機能として提供する可能性が報じられています。
The new @TweetDeck might become a paid feature, exclusive to @TwitterBlue subscribers according to the code I’ve come across in the app— jane (@wongmjane)
The code gates the access of TweetDeck on whether the user has Twitter Blue subscription and redirects them to the sign-up page if they don’t pic.twitter.com/cylyrV3Iwv
・関連記事
Twitterに投稿するとアカウントが一発で凍結されてしまう画像が偶然誕生、一体どんな画像なのか？ - GIGAZINE
Twitterの株主がイーロン・マスクとTwitterを訴える - GIGAZINE
漫画家・冨樫義博さんがTwitterを開始か - GIGAZINE
Twitterのアクティブアカウントの約20％がスパム・偽アカウントであるという調査結果 - GIGAZINE
Twitterが「Twitterの安全な使い方」を学べる無料ゲームを公開したのでプレイしてみた - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ