イーロン・マスクがウンチの絵文字「💩」をTwitterのCEOにたたきつけアンチスパムポリシーを非難
Twitterは2022年4月26日にイーロン・マスク氏による買収提案に合意したことを発表しましたが、5月13日には「Twitterにはスパムまたは偽のアカウントが全ユーザーの5％を占めている」ことを理由に買収取引が一時的に保留になったと報じられています。Twitterのアンチスパムポリシーを非難したマスク氏のツイートに応える形でTwitterのCEOであるパラグ・アグラワル氏が説明を行ったところ、マスク氏はアグラワル氏のツイートに対しウンチの絵文字「💩」だけを返信し不満をあらわにしました。
????— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
ことの発端は2022年5月13日、マスク氏がツイートした以下の内容にあります。マスク氏はイギリスのロイターが掲載した「Twitterはスパム・偽のアカウントはユーザーの5％未満だと発表した」という記事を引用し、「Twitterは、スパム・偽のアカウントは実際にユーザーの5％未満であるという計算を裏付ける詳細を保留しています」と批判を述べています。実際にスパム・偽のアカウントが5％程度いる場合は、Twitterの買収価格を引き下げることが予想されます。
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
これに対しTwitterのCEOであるアグラワル氏は、スパム問題について10を超えるツイートを連続させて回答。
Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context…— Parag Agrawal (@paraga)
スパムは実際のユーザーにとって有害のため、Twitterは毎日可能な限りスパムを検出して対処しており、ユーザーが見える形に表示される前に1日50万アカウントを停止し、人間である認証をクリアできないアカウントを週に数百万停止しているという旨や……
We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc).— Parag Agrawal (@paraga)
「スパム・偽のアカウントが5％」という見積もりは、ランダムにサンプリングされたアカウントを、IPアドレスや登録された電話番号、地理的位置などを使用してレビューしているという説明。
Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews (in replicate) of thousands of accounts, that are sampled at random, consistently over time, from *accounts we count as mDAUs*. We do this every quarter, and we have been doing this for many years.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga)
また、さらなる詳細は個人情報に関わるため一般公開できず、スパムアカウントの試算についてはマスク氏と詳細を話し合う旨をアグラワル氏は述べています。
Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga)
これに対し、マスク氏はウンチの絵文字「💩」だけで返答。
続けて、「個人情報に関わるので外部向けには詳細を公開できません」としたアグラワル氏のツイートに対し、マスク氏は「それでは、広告主はどのようにして支払った料金に対し価値を得ていると知ることができるでしょうか？」とアンチスパムポリシーに対して非難しました。
So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
