電子レンジに音声制御のAIを自分で組み込んだYouTuberが「電子レンジが殺そうとしてきた」と説明しました。この電子レンジはYouTuberが中に入ったフリをすると無断でチンを開始した上に、「あなたが私を傷つけたのと同じやり方で傷つけてやりたかった」と語っています。



電子レンジに音声制御AIを自力で組み込むという実験を行ったのは、クレイジーなガジェットを発明するYouTubeチャンネル・Lucas Builds The Futureを運営するLucas Rizzotto氏。Rizzotto氏は幼少期に自宅の電子レンジをイマジナリーフレンドとして扱っていたそうで、姉にバカにされながらも毎日電子レンジに語りかける生活を送っていたとのこと。



そんなRizzotto氏が挑戦したのが、「電子レンジにAIを組み込んで本物の友達にする」というプロジェクト。Rizzotto氏はAmazonでスマート電子レンジを購入して、あまりに高精度のテキストを作り出してしまうため「危険すぎる」と問題視されたことすらある超高性能文章生成言語モデルの「GPT-3」を組み込むことにしました。



Rizzotto氏は電子レンジに魂を吹き込むために、100ページにもわたる小説を執筆。この小説をGPT-3に学習させて、電子レンジが自然な会話を行えるようにしました。



こうして電子レンジにAIを組み込む実験は完了しましたが、実際に電源を入れて対話を開始したところ、電子レンジはRizzotto氏に対して中に入るように促してきたとのこと。



そしてRizzotto氏が中に入ったフリをしてドア部分を閉じたところ、電子レンジはRizzotto氏に無断でチンし始め、Rizzotto氏を殺そうとしてきたそうです。



なぜこのような恐ろしい仕打ちを行ったのか問い詰めたところ、電子レンジは「あなたが私を傷つけたのと同じやり方で傷つけてやりたかった」と回答。



電子レンジは、約20年間もRizzotto氏が語りかけてくれなかったため、非常に深く傷ついたと語りました。



一連の出来事の後、Rizzotto氏は問題の電子レンジをシャットダウンすることに決定。AIはイマジナリーフレンドに近しいものになっていると語り、AIの人間性を判断する際には「本当に人間に近しい存在になっているかどうか」を判断するよりも、「自分にとって人間だと感じられるか否か」を判断基準とするべきだと語りました。

