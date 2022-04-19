任天堂公式のNintendo Switch用ゲームボーイエミュレーターの画像がリークされたという報道
「スーパーマリオ64」などの名作ゲーム3作品をNintendo Switchに移植したゲームソフト「スーパーマリオ 3Dコレクション」のエミュレーション技術開発に一役買った任天堂のヨーロッパ研究開発部門(NERD)が、Nintendo Switch用のゲームボーイ(GB)およびゲームボーイアドバンス(GBA)のエミュレーターを開発しているという情報がリークされました。「いつの日かNintendo Switch OnlineにGB・GBAのソフトが追加されるかもしれない」などとゲーム系ニュースメディアのKotakuが伝えています。
2022年4月19日、TwitterユーザーのTrash_Bandatcoot(@trashbandatcoot)氏が「NERDが開発中のエミュレーターの情報が4Chanにリークされた」とツイートしました。Nintendo Switchでテストされていると伝えられているエミュレーターのスクリーンショットには、「マリオカートアドバンス」や「ポケモンピンボール ルビー＆サファイア」などのGBAのゲームタイトルが確認できます。
So Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked. Now it's just a matter of waiting for NSO to add GBA. pic.twitter.com/mEJcKrRtzL— Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot)
Trash_Bandatcoot氏によると、GB用のエミュレーターは「Hiyoko」、GBA用のエミュレーターは「Sloop」と呼ばれ、どちらもバグがあるものの機能しているとのこと。
...called Sloop, and the 7z archive is called Hiyoko, which is a Game Boy emulator, with all Game Boy games being separate applications. These emulators are developed by NERD (Nintendo Europe Research & Development), and are both functional, albeit with a few bugs. (2/?) pic.twitter.com/RRUAVvz2BX— Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot)
さらにRatgorlHunter(@RatgorlHunter)氏はNintendo Switchでエミュレーターを動作させている動画などをツイートしましたが、記事作成時点でツイートはアカウントごと削除されています。なお、同氏のツイートはインターネットアーカイブのWayback Machineで確認できるほか、当の動画は別ユーザーがスマートフォンでツイートをキャプチャーしていたものを確認できます。
Here's a screen recording of what he posted— Qvorum (@QvorumN)
Hopefully the nintendo ninjas aren't going to strike me down! pic.twitter.com/1qcHoB4Y7C
また、MondoMega(@Mondo_Mega)氏は「開発者がテストしたゲームのリスト」を公開しています。
The library of GBA games they've tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn't mean they'll all actually launch on the service. Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build.— MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega)
There's one other game with evidence of being tested though- https://t.co/QQDBDcdAZp pic.twitter.com/lGSB4Mg7Gt
ただし、リーク画像には「EZ Flash」のカートリッジを使用しているような画像が見られることから、「リーク画像は偽物だ」とする声も上がっています。EZ FlashはGBやGBAなどのエミュレーターを非公式に展開するブランド。任天堂はこのような著作権を侵害するようなデバイスを「違法である」とかねて明示しているため、「自社が違法と見なす外部デバイスをわざわざ使ってエミュレーターを開発するわけがない」というのが否定側の意見です。
Nintendo internally acknowledging EZFlash cartridges make this leak feel off to me. I don’t think Nintendo developed it at all if it’s real pic.twitter.com/GBNtBtgWHj— MVG (@ModernVintageG)
別のユーザーは「NERDの従業員がEZ Flashの画像を追加したことがGitリポジトリから明らかになった」とツイート。ただし、同氏は「Gitリポジトリを偽造してメールアドレスや名前を自由に変えることは、多大な時間や労力がかかるものの可能である」とし、必ずしもこの情報が正しいとは限らないとしています。
[Sloop]— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome)
A .git folder was left in the ROM, meaning we can access information about the git repository used for the project.
Since it’s of interest to many people, the image of an EZ Flash cart was added by a NERD employee on August 7th, 2020. (name + partial e-mail redacted) pic.twitter.com/IrylKiuu4X
