ロシア軍の無線通信が傍受され軍事報告が筒抜けに、ロシア軍兵士の肉声も公開される
2022年2月24日以降、ロシアによるウクライナへの軍事侵攻が続いています。この軍事侵攻の前後には多くの人々がウクライナ周辺に配備される戦闘車両のムービーなどをSNSに投稿しており、それらの情報からロシア軍の近況がうかがい知れます。新たにニューヨーク・タイムズに所属するクリスチャン・トリーバート氏がまとめた情報からは、ロシア軍の無線通信内容を含む詳細な情報が浮き彫りとなっています。
We analyzed dozens of battlefield radio transmissions between Russian forces in Ukraine during the initial invasion of Makariv, a town outside Kyiv. They reveal an army struggling with logistical problems and communication failures: https://t.co/om3U9mGLtW— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
トリーバート氏によると、ウクライナの首都キエフ(キーウ)西部の町マカリブに侵攻していたロシア軍はなぜかオープンな周波数を使用して無線通信を行っており、その通信内容がアマチュア無線家に筒抜けであったとのこと。通信の1つが以下ツイートで紹介されたもので、ロシア軍による「装甲車両『MT-LB』を失って撤退した」という報告が記録されています。
This transmission is about a battle in Motyzhyn, a village southeast of Makariv, in which call sign YUG-95 reports his unit pulled out of the battle and lost an armored tracked vehicle called an MT-LB. pic.twitter.com/UmJ0sOBcVk— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
上記の通信内容を「ロシア軍によるもの」と特定するには、SNSに投稿された情報や合法的に入手できる公開情報を用いて対象を分析するオープン・ソース・インテリジェンス(OSINT)という手法が役立ちました。トリーバート氏によると、通信が行われた日にマカリブ市長がSNSのTelegramに「我々はMotyzhyn(マカリブの村)の近くで敵を一掃している」と投稿しており、この情報と地域住民により撮影・公開された動画を照合したことで、マカリブにMT-LBらしき放置車両があることが分かり、通信もロシア軍のものだろうと推測されるに至ったとのこと。
We matched YUG-95's report with a Telegram post of the mayor of Makariv (“our guys are mowing down enemy column near Motyzhyn”), videos showing Russian vehicles entering the village that day, along with damaged and abandoned armor, including an MT-LB. pic.twitter.com/MdIIVOoC9T— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
このようにしてロシア軍の通信位置が特定されたのはMotyzhynだけではなく、近郊のFasivochka、Kalynivka、Kopyliv、Yasnogorodka、Borodiankaでも同様にロシア軍が通信を行っていたことが分かっています。
Motyzhyn is just one of many specific battle locations around Makariv that we heard Russian troops mention on the radio intercepts. We cross-checked these with visuals we geolocated to document sites and times of Russian military activity. pic.twitter.com/cqCUbtUhXT— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
断片的な情報のみが集められたため、侵攻状況を時系列で追えるものではありませんが、トリーバート氏は「マカリブで繰り広げられた地上戦の動向を確立することができる」と主張します。
情報によると、Vマークのついたロシア軍の車両がボロディアンカからリピフカ、マカリブへと移動しているのが確認されたのは2022年2月27日朝のこと。
It's the morning of Feb. 27 when residents spot V-marked military vehicles moving into the area: from Borodianka to Lypivka and then Makariv. pic.twitter.com/BPGROy1wNN— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
同日、ロシア軍による「ウクライナのヘリコプターを撃墜した」という旨の通信が傍受されています。
Soon, we hear Russian troops on the radio giving battlefield updates — and openly disclosing attack plans for anyone to hear. Here, they're claiming they shot down an Ukrainian helicopter with “two Strela [missiles].” pic.twitter.com/5jAnO8oRRw— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
一方で、ロシア軍の兵士が「攻撃を受けている」と報告する通信も傍受されています。以下のツイートに埋め込まれた実際の音声を聞くと、兵士が動揺した声で報告する様子が伺えます。
Russian troops in Makariv were met with fierce resistance and took significant losses. This transmission captures a frantic dispatch of a unit under attack. The voice is in clear distress. pic.twitter.com/Tio2TUQxOw— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
2月28日朝には、ウクライナ軍がロシア軍をドローンで攻撃した後の様子が投稿されました。
The next morning, Feb. 28, a Ukrainian fighter filmed the drone strike aftermath and sent it to us. “Look what we have here [...] a destroyed part of the Russian column. Radars, BUKs, tractor trailer/towing vehicle, SAU [self-propelled artillery].” https://t.co/KLB7mBKaQ3 pic.twitter.com/74cb8riJ4V— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
ロシア軍によるマカリブへの侵攻は約1カ月にわたって続きましたが、2022年3月21日にはマカリブからロシア軍を撤退させたことがウクライナ軍によって報告されたとのこと。しかし、記事作成時点でもロシアによるウクライナ各地への攻撃は続いており、トリーバート氏も被害を受けた戦闘地域の写真を紹介しつつ「ウクライナでの戦いは続いています」と述べています。
Ukrainian officials claimed yesterday that they've pushed the Russian forces out of Makariv, nearly a month after they moved in. But at a devastating cost. And fighting in the area continues. pic.twitter.com/UxzD5wQi0a— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)
・関連記事
研究者が「Googleマップ」の渋滞情報からロシアによるウクライナ侵攻を事前に察知していた - GIGAZINE
Twitterがロシアのウクライナ侵攻の写真や動画を伝えるアカウントを次々と停止 - GIGAZINE
ロシア機6機を撃墜したというウクライナ軍のエース「キエフの幽霊」の撃墜映像はシミュレーション - GIGAZINE
ウクライナ侵攻のロシアが使っている「偽旗作戦」とは？ - GIGAZINE
ロシアのメディアが「勝利記事」をおもらししてしまい即削除 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ
in Posted by log1p_kr
You can read the machine translated English article here.