Samsung製スマホ上でYouTube・Netflix・Instagram・ウマ娘・原神など約1万種類のアプリが意図的にパフォーマンス制限をかけられていることが発覚
SamsungのGalaxy S22など複数の端末において複数のアプリに対するパフォーマンス制限が確認されています。スマートフォンのパフォーマンスを変更する不正というと、ベンチマークアプリ使用時のみ性能を高めるケースがありますが、今回のものは、恒常的にスマートフォンの性能を抑えるものとなっています。
Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit game performance, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community found out today, Samsung confirmed that it has put performance limits on more than 10,000 apps... pic.twitter.com/U58AreZZoo— 한가련 (@GaryeonHan)
Twitterユーザー・한가련(@GaryeonHan)氏らによる調査と指摘によると、Samsungは「Game Optimizing Service(GOS：ゲーム最適化サービス)」と呼ばれるシステムによってアプリのパフォーマンスを抑制しているとのこと。対象アプリは1万に上り、含まれていないのはGeekbenchや3D Mark、PCMark、GFXBench、Antutu、CPDT、Androbenchといったベンチマークアプリだけだとのことで、これはつまり、端末が本来の性能を発揮するのはベンチマークアプリを利用した場合のみということになります。
目的としては、バッテリー持続時間を少しでも長くしようとしたことが考えられるとのこと。
一方で、GOSは単にパッケージ名を参照しているだけのようで、ベンチマークアプリをゲームアプリのパッケージ名に変更した上で実行するとGOSの影響を受けます。以下はGalaxy S22でのGeekbenchのスコアで、左はそのまま「Geekbench」として実行した場合、右は「Genshin Impact」にした場合。シングルコアのスコアは45％減、マルチコアのスコアは39％減となっています。
Geekbenchの開発者であるJohn Poole氏も自ら「まさかと思ってやってみたら、本当だった」とツイート。
I didn't expect this, but I was able to reproduce this on a Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) as well. The differences are even larger on Snapdragon: https://t.co/d6mYDKR4v7— John Poole (@jfpoole)
Geekbenchは検証を行い、Galaxy S22・S21・S20・S10のすべてのモデルでGOSを使用していることを確認。これらの端末のベンチマーク結果をGeekbench Browserのリストから除去したことを明らかにしました。
Earlier this week, we were made aware of Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) and how it throttles the performance of games and applications. GOS decides to throttle (or not to throttle) applications using application identifiers and not application behavior.— Geekbench (@geekbench)
Today we delisted these handsets from the Android Benchmark chart on the Geekbench Browser.— Geekbench (@geekbench)
今回Samsungが行ったのは、2021年にOnePlusが行った一部アプリにおけるパフォーマンス制限と同様のもの。このときもGeekbenchは「OnePlus 9」「OnePlus 9 Pro」のデータを削除する措置を取っています。
「OnePlus 9」「OnePlus 9 Pro」が一部アプリでパフォーマンス制限をしていた疑い、OnePlusは「最適化」と説明 - GIGAZINE
なお、Samsungはこの件に関して、社内調査を行い、ユーザーがパフォーマンスを制御できるようソフトウェアアップデートを行う予定だとコメントしています。
