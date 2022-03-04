「Airbnbの宿泊予約をするが実際は泊まらない」という行為がウクライナ支援のため流行
ロシアの侵攻を受けたウクライナから国外に脱出した難民を支援するため、民泊サービス・Airbnbは最大10万人のウクライナ難民に無料の短期住宅を提供することを発表しています。しかし、ウクライナ国内にはまだ多くの一般人が残っています。これらの人にも経済的な支援を行うべく、「Airbnbでウクライナ国内の民泊に宿泊予約をする」という方法がSNSで広まっています。
Ukraine Airbnbs receive bookings in effort to get money to residents | Airbnb | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/mar/03/ukraine-airbnbs-booked-in-effort-to-get-money-to-residents-pay-not-stay
People say they're booking Ukrainian Airbnbs to support besieged locals
https://mashable.com/article/ukrainian-airbnb-bookings-donations
やっていることは非常にシンプルで、Airbnbでウクライナ国内、たとえばキエフ(キーウ)などに登録されている民泊を予約するだけ。ロシアの侵攻が行われている最中のウクライナに実際に宿泊したいというわけではなく、予約だけして宿泊費を払うことで、ウクライナの人々にお金を届けようという支援行為です。
HOW TO HELP - just booked a Kiev AirBnb for 1 week, simply as a means of getting money directly into the hands of Kiev residents. It's really cheap and can make a small difference right now. Please share this idea #Ukraine #Russia #StopWarInUkraine #StopPutinNOW #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/7yQDLYRkph— DiMaggio.eth (@DimaggioEth)
通常、Airbnbは手数料として宿泊費の3％～15％を徴収しますが、この行為が行われている現在、ウクライナの物件を予約するにあたって手数料はかからず、宿泊費はホストが全額受け取れるように設定されています。
Just booked one Airbnb for one night (tonight) in Marienpol, Ukraine. Sent a msg that I obviously would not be there but to randomly help and that I hoped they could keep safe. Maybe stupid abut it is a risk worth taking for a small amount. No fees #Ukraine #AIRBNB— Al Titude (@AlexTagger)
Airbnbの共同創業者でCEOのブライアン・チェスキー氏もこの行為についてツイートを行っています。
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine they don’t intend to stay in just to help Hosts https://t.co/L6B11ioSXb— Brian Chesky ???????? (@bchesky)
なお、チェスキーCEOは先日、ロシアでのビジネス継続について一考するとコメントを出していましたが、3月4日13時にロシアとベラルーシでの全業務停止を発表しました。
Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus— Brian Chesky ???????? (@bchesky)
・関連記事
パンデミック前を上回る2500億円の売上高を民泊サービス「Airbnb」が記録、純利益も前年同期比280％増で過去最高 - GIGAZINE
1400億円の収益を民泊サービス「Airbnb」が記録、新型コロナ流行以前の記録を上回る - GIGAZINE
「無料でアフガン難民2万人に家を提供する」とAirbnbが発表 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ