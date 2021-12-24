「黒人差別に関するニュース記事がGoogle検索から除外された」という報道
by TAKEHIKO ONO
政治や戦争、汚職、社会正義、環境問題などを取り扱うアメリカのインターネットメディア・The Interceptが「全米最大の警察官互助組織である警察友愛会が黒人警察署長を辞職させるために暗躍しているという記事がGoogle検索から排除された」と明かしています。
Yesterday, @Google's search engine removed all mentions of this @theintercept investigation by @radleybalko into Little Rock's police department and the FOP's efforts to unseat Keith Humphrey, a Black police chief appointed by the city’s first Black mayor. https://t.co/DoYmvxVsLI— The Intercept (@theintercept)
実際にGoogle検索から排除されたという記事が以下。内容はアメリカ・アーカンソー州にあるリトルロック警察署のキース・ハンフリー署長に対し、警察友愛会が役員に対する不当報復やセクハラ、性差別、職場環境の悪化などを告発し、不信任決議案を2度提出するも、これらの告発は精査に堪えないほどのレベルだったことから、不信任決議案はどちらも土壇場で取り下げられたという内容。
Little Rock’s Reformist Black Police Chief Faces the Old Guard
https://theintercept.com/2021/12/18/little-rock-police-chief-keith-humphrey/
The Interceptはハンフリー署長の一件をとっかかりにアメリカの警察機構における黒人差別問題を掘り下げ、警察友愛会の運営陣は年配の白人男性で占められているという点や、黒人は昇進にも不利であるという点などを詳細に報じました。
この記事は2021年12月18日に公開されましたが、The Interceptによると12月23日にGoogle検索から除外されたとのこと。さらにデジタルミレニアム著作権法(DMCA)違反という通知まで届きましたが、具体的にどの点がどう違反しているかについては言及がなかったそうです。
Although the notice of DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) removal we received from Google says the takedown is tied to a copyright claim, no violation was cited by the company. Our reporting remains suppressed from Google search globally.— The Intercept (@theintercept)
ユーザーから寄せられたスクリーンショットを見ると、The Interceptが第一報にもかかわらずGoogle検索の検索結果ページには表示されていないことがわかります。
Awkward. pic.twitter.com/Rvp6et84vk— NJTrainDelays is triple vaxxed & you should be too (@NJTrainDelays)
この件に関して、The InterceptがGoogleに問い合わせを行ったところ……
.@TheIntercept demands an explanation for this act of censorship and urges @Google to allow this important investigation to be visible on its search engine –– and accessible to the public whose interests are served by @radleybalko's reporting.— The Intercept (@theintercept)
問い合わせからおよそ4時間後に一連の措置が解除されたとのことです。
And we're back. Our story is again searchable on @Google.— The Intercept (@theintercept)
