2020年10月30日 11時41分 ネットサービス

Twitterが2020年第3四半期の業績を発表、継続的なデイリーアクティブユーザー数の増加を記録



Twitterが2020年第3四半期(7～9月)の業績を発表しました。デイリーアクティブユーザーの数は前年同期比で29％増の1億8700万人です。



twtr-20201029

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000141809120000199/twtr-20201029.htm



2020年第3四半期は、これまで新型コロナウイルスの影響で長らく延期されていたイベントや製品発表などが行われプロモーション活動が活発化し、多数の広告主によるTwitterへの投資が大幅に増加しました。これにより、Twitterの売上は前年同期比で14％増の9億3600万ドル(約980億円)を記録しています。



Advertisers significantly increased their investment on Twitter in Q3, engaging our larger audience around the return of events and increased product launches, driving revenue to $936M, up 14% year-over-year. $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



収益化可能なデイリーアクティブユーザー(mDAU)の数は前年同期比で29％増の1億8700万人。Twitterは投資家向けのアカウントで四半期ごとのmDAUの成長率を示した図を投稿しており、これを見ると2018年第4四半期から順調にmDAUが増加していることがわかります。なお、mDAUはアメリカで20％増、その他の地域では32％増だったそうで、ユーザー数の増加は新型コロナウイルスの拡大や2020年アメリカ大統領選挙などの要因が挙げられるとTwitterは分析しています。



Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) grew 29% year-over-year to 187M, driven by global conversation around current events and product improvements. $TWTR pic.twitter.com/IsVMVdOYyj — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



TwitterはmDAUの増加は「プロダクトの継続的な改善の成果」としており、新規のmDAUおよび一時はサービスから離れていたユーザーの再mDAU化により、四半期ごとにmDAUの数が100万人以上増加していると報告しています。



Average mDAU grew 1M sequentially, reflecting increased retention across new and recently reactivated accounts due to the ongoing impact of product improvements. $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



「プロダクトの継続的な改善の成果」として例示されているのが、2020年8月に実装されたリプライ制限機能。Twitterによると、このリプライ制限機能を使ったツイートがすでに1500万件以上投稿されているとのこと。



Another important goal is to make it easier to follow & participate in healthier conversations. We rolled out new conversation settings globally in Q3. Since launch, we’ve seen 15M+ Tweets created w/ conversational controls. $TWTR pic.twitter.com/3sResbTQpX — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



もうひとつの「プロダクトの継続的な改善の成果」の事例として挙げられているのが、「RT前にリンク先を読む」ように促すオプションです。Twitterによると、この機能によりリツイート前に33％も多くの記事が開かれるようになりました。



We also began experimenting in Q3 w/ a prompt that encourages people to read an article if they attempt to Retweet it without reading beyond the headline. People who Retweet articles now open them 33% more often before sharing. $TWTR pic.twitter.com/tpYHKMBNJO — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



2020年第3四半期のTwitterの売上は前年同期比で14％増の9億3600万ドル。内訳は、アメリカでの売上が前年同期比で10％増の5億1300万ドル(約540億円)、アメリカ国外での売上が前年同期比で18％増の4億2400万ドル(約540億円)でした。なお、アメリカの次に大きな売上を記録しているのが日本で、日本での売上は前年同期比で3％増の1億3200万ドル(約140億円)です。



Now to more details. On revenue: Total revenue was $936M in Q3, up 14%. Total US revenue was $513M, up 10%. Total int'l revenue was $424M, up 18%. Japan, our second largest market, contributed $132M, up 3% in Q3. $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



広告収入は前年同期比で15％増の8億800万ドル(約840億円)。広告需要の増加は第2四半期末から第3四半期を通じて続いたそうです。なお、Twitterが開発を進めてきた新しい広告関連プロダクトの発表は、スマートフォンのデータプライバシー要件に関する取り組みの影響で、2021年まで延期することも明かされています。



Total ad revenue was $808M up 15%. Improved demand twds end of Q2 continued throughout Q3 as advertisers significantly increased their investment on Twitter, seeking to engage our larger audience around the return of events, increased & previously delayed product launches. $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



広告とは別の収益源となっているのが、データライセンスおよびその他の部門。TwitterによるとDeveloper and Enterprise Solutions(DES)の継続的な成長により、データライセンスおよびその他の部門は前年同期比で5％増の1億2800万ドル(約130億円)を記録。



Data licensing and other revenue totaled $128M, an increase of 5%, driven by continued growth in Developer and Enterprise Solutions (DES). $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



営業利益は前年同期比で5％増の5600万ドル(約59億円)で、総売上の6％を占めます。純利益は2900万ドル(約30億円)で、純利益率は3％です。



Operating income totaled $56M, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $44M, or 5% for the same period in 2019. We delivered net income of $29M, net margin of 3%, and diluted EPS of $0.04. $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 29, 2020



なお、Twitterが2020年第3四半期の業績を発表したのち、同社の株価は16％下落しています。

