次世代機「Xbox Series X」の予約受付開始で旧型機「Xbox One X」がうっかりバカ売れ
2020年9月22日、海外で次世代ゲーム機「Xbox Series X」の予約受付がスタートしました。しかし、この予約受付開始によって旧型機「Xbox One X」をうっかり購入する人が爆増。Xbox One Xが売上ランキングの上位に入ってしまうという事態が生じています。
この事態を最初に報告したのは、Nintendo関連のニュースサイトNintendealの創立者であるAndrew Alerts氏。Alerts氏によると、Amazon上でXbox One Xが「売上747％増」という状態になっており、ビデオゲームの売上ランキングで331位から4位に突如浮上したとのこと。
Xbox One X sales rank is up 747% on Amazon lol...— Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) September 22, 2020
Wonder how many people bought an Xbox One X instead of an Xbox Series X https://t.co/atj4thPwqD pic.twitter.com/CUzRkib3Sr
Alerts氏はこの現象について、次世代機である「Xbox Series X」の名称が旧型機である「Xbox One X」の名称と酷似していることが原因だと指摘。Microsoftはゲーム機のネーミングに関して、自分自身の立場を悪化させていると指摘しています。
Microsoft got themselves in a weird spot with the Xbox naming situation— Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) September 22, 2020
Xbox
Xbox 360
Xbox One
Xbox One X
Then what do you do? You can't go Xbox 2/Two because Sony has PlayStation 5 and 2 is less than 5. That matters a lot when non-gamer parents are buying consoles for kids.
この現象の結果として、「Xbox Series Xを注文したはずが、届いたのはXbox One Xだった」という報告が多発するとみられており、Xboxシリーズの名称について、Twitter上では「Xbox 720、Xbox 1080みたいな名称にすべきだっただろ！」という反応が多数投稿されています。
Should've done Xbox 720 then Xbox 1080— Dr. Pepper Malpractice (@Durbikins) September 22, 2020
なお、日本ではXbox Series Xの予約受付は2020年9月25日からスタートします。
