Instagramで「政治的メッセージのスライドショー」が急増、なぜ危険視されているのか？
旅行や料理、動物、人物の写真が多く投稿されているInstagramに、社会問題についてメッセージを発信する文字中心の「スライドショー」をメインとした投稿が増加しています。これは、従来の投稿にはなかった新しい傾向で一概に悪いこととはいえないのですが、一方で政治に大きな影響を及ぼす可能性があるとして懸念する声も上がっています。
How social justice slideshows made by activists took over Instagram - Vox
https://www.vox.com/the-goods/21359098/social-justice-slideshows-instagram-activism
Instagramは写真中心のSNSとして人気を集めてきましたが、近年は「文字中心」の「メッセージを書いた」スライドショー式の投稿が注目を集めています。この傾向は特に社会問題を扱った投稿に高く、アフリカ系アメリカ人に対する警察の残虐行為に抗議するブラック・ライヴズ・マターを訴える投稿でもよくみられます。以下がその一例で、黒い背景にカラフルかつ力強いフォントでジューンティーンスについてつづられ、右側の矢印を押すことでスライドショーが進むようになっています。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
Today we honor Juneteenth* with cautious hope. It is a necessary reminder of the continued battle for Black freedom that has been fought inch by inch, and is far from over. From the deliberate lies of the 13th amendment's existence and the "loophole" that has perpetuated slavery via mass incarceration, to the absurdity that there is a movement based on the"radical" notion that Black lives matter in this country and around the world, today is a solemn remembrance of the struggle and the resilience of Black people and the hard earned progress yet long journey ahead. We hope that for those outside of the Black community Juneteenth will bring deeper awareness, acceptance of wrongdoings, and the drive to dismantle all systems that oppress Black people due to white supremacy. #juneteenth . *Note: Slaveowners in Texas purposely kept the news of Black liberation from enslaved people, which is why the information didn't "reach" them for two and a half years. It was not until the Thirteenth Amendment that all enslaved people were supposedly freed nationwide. However slavery has been maintained through a loophole in the amendment that allows unpaid labor of prisoners.
スライドショーのようにコンテンツを横にスライドさせていくカルーセルは、ウェブデザインの中でも「最も情報共有に失敗するフォーマット」であるといわれており、Instagramでこのようなカルーセルが人気を集めるのは非常に珍しいことといえます。
グラフィックデザイナーであるEric Hu氏によると、Instagramのアルゴリズムは文字よりも写真を優先し、魅力的な人・旅行の写真といったコンテンツを優先的に扱うとのこと。Hu氏はこの傾向を踏まえ、美しい写真に文字をかぶせるという方法で投稿を行いました。カルーセルは「ユーザーにスライドをめくらせる」という点に課題があるため、Hu氏の投稿はスワイプの指示も「SWIPE→」とはっきりと示されています。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
If you or anyone you know have heard the phrase “abolish the police” or “defund the police,” and have felt confused or even incredulous, here are a couple of questions that I think would be good for you to consider. Link to these images in my bio if you want to reshare. #8toabolition #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #abolitioncantwait #defundthepolice Edit: slide 8 has an inaccuracy. Instead of budget, it should say spending - and, while it is about to be gutted to increase funds allocated to police, education should be omitted from the line items. Source: https://ny-curbed-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/ny.curbed.com/platform/amp/2020/6/5/21279214/nyc-defund-nypd-police-budget-affordable-housing-homelessness?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15931278903479&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fny.curbed.com%2F2020%2F6%2F5%2F21279214%2Fnyc-defund-nypd-police-budget-affordable-housing-homelessness)
上記のHu氏の投稿は3万2000回も「いいね」され、Nikeでデザイナーとして働いていたHu氏の過去の投稿のどれよりも人目に触れることになりました。これはHu氏がInstagramのアルゴリズム対策をしたためでもありますが、同時に、Instagramで政治的なメッセージへの関心が高まっていることも理由だとみられています。
「グラフィックのスライドショーで進歩的な政治と社会問題を分析する」としているInstagramアカウント「soyouwanttotalkabout」は、写真ではなく文字中心のスライドショーを展開していますが、既に117万人以上のフォロワーを獲得しています。soyouwanttotalkaboutを作成したのは、ニューヨークでマーケティングコンサルタントとして働く『Jess』という人物。Jess氏によると、もともとsoyouwanttotalkaboutではマスタードイエローやオリーブといった濃い色合いを背景に使っていたそうですが、最終的には落ち着いたピンクやイエローを多用するようになったそうです。Jess氏は「私は政治に関心のない人々にアピールしようとしています」「また、私と同年代の人々、つまりどこから議論に参加すればいいかわからず、議論に参加していないミレニアル世代にも訴えようとしています」と語っています。
so you want to talk about...(@soyouwanttotalkabout) • Instagram写真と動画
https://www.instagram.com/soyouwanttotalkabout/
Hu氏は、Instagramで成功しているスライドショーのグラフィックは「過度にデザインを施した、カラフルで奇妙なもの」だと分析しており、「デザインの観点からいうとひどいのですが、それがプラットフォームに合った『インスタ映えする』ものなのです」と語っています。
また、Instagram上のこのような動きを広告やマーケティングに利用する企業も存在します。衣料品ブランド「chnge」のInstagramアカウントは警察改革、国際問題、気候変動といった社会正義に関するさまざまなトピックを取り上げています。このようなトピックを取り上げることで、「消費者に配慮している」というメッセージを送っているわけです。
CHNGE ™(@chnge) • Instagram写真と動画
https://www.instagram.com/chnge/
マーケティングで社会問題を扱うという手法自体はNikeやNBAなど多くのブランドや組織が利用していますが、soyouwanttotalkaboutやchngeが行う「政治的メッセージのパッケージ化」により、政治的な支援運動が軽んじられることを懸念する声も上がっています。
社会学者のEve Ewing氏は、「このようなグラフィックは教育ツールとして有益ですが、『人種的正義を説明する人』の投稿が拡散されることで複雑な問題が有害かつ間違った方法で単純化されることがあります」「彼らは間違いに対して責任を持つ組織や人々に属さず、信頼を置けない活動家や学者です」と、問題点を指摘しました。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
look I made a PSA thing after grumbling to @dumilm_ and @mairaka and other people. really excited that people are using social media and graphic design in exciting ways to educate and inform. but let’s keep our critical lenses with us as we would with any other media. who is the source? where are they getting their information? what are they about? what’s their track record? why are they a credible party to listen to on this issue? also, to keep it a buck, sometimes these slides take whole books that someone (usually Black) put blood sweat and tears and sacrifice into, that they labored over to make sure they expressed their ideas in JUST the right way to clear and informative, and sums it up into a pretty, shareable tic-tac without so much as saying their name. and that’s not cool. let’s make learning accessible, but let’s keep it accountable too.
またジャーナリストのMark Stenberg氏は「InstagramのFacebook化」が起こっていると述べました。2016年のアメリカ大統領選挙ではFacebookが政治的な扇動の道具として利用されたことが問題となりましたが、2020年時点において、Instagramで同様の問題が発生しているとのこと。「どちらも政治的な激動の時代に存在し、ユーザーに対してプラットフォームで政治的なメッセージを発信するように促します。どちらも、あらゆる投稿をユーザーが投稿・シェアできるようにします」「そしてどちらもFacebookが所有しています」とStenberg氏。
FacebookやInstagramは新型コロナウイルスの誤情報をターゲットとしたモデレーションを行うと発表しましたが、一方で本文ではなく上記のような「画像に書かれた文章」を追跡するのは非常に困難だという技術的な問題があります。記事作成時点でInstagram上にあるスライドショーの多くは「ユーザーを欺くこと」ではなく、「情報提供」を目的にしているとみられていますが、スライドショーの注目度の高さから、今後、別の動きが生まれる可能性も考えられます。政治的な意見を扱うには投稿作成者の身元やアイデンティティ、そして問題を扱うだけの十分な知識を持っているかなどが重要になりますが、これは「目にしたものに対してすぐにいいねを押し、タグ付けやリポストを行う」Instagramユーザーの行動とは相いれないという点が問題視されています。
・関連記事
Instagramを使って「おこづかい稼ぎ」をする10代の若者が増加中 - GIGAZINE
ただの卵の画像が3600万「いいね！」を獲得して大流行、一体何があったのか？ - GIGAZINE
Instagramインフルエンサーは急激に力を失いつつある - GIGAZINE
FacebookやInstagram上に本格的なオンラインショップを開設可能な「Facebook Shops」が登場 - GIGAZINE
FacebookのInstagram買収は「競争相手の無力化」が目的だったことを示す文書が暴露される - GIGAZINE
人気ソーシャルメディアの若者のメンタルヘルスへの影響調査、最高なのはYouTubeで最悪なのはInstagram - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ
in Posted by logq_fa
You can read the machine translated English article here.