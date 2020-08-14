2020年08月14日 07時00分 メモ

Instagramで「政治的メッセージのスライドショー」が急増、なぜ危険視されているのか？



旅行や料理、動物、人物の写真が多く投稿されているInstagramに、社会問題についてメッセージを発信する文字中心の「スライドショー」をメインとした投稿が増加しています。これは、従来の投稿にはなかった新しい傾向で一概に悪いこととはいえないのですが、一方で政治に大きな影響を及ぼす可能性があるとして懸念する声も上がっています。



Instagramは写真中心のSNSとして人気を集めてきましたが、近年は「文字中心」の「メッセージを書いた」スライドショー式の投稿が注目を集めています。この傾向は特に社会問題を扱った投稿に高く、アフリカ系アメリカ人に対する警察の残虐行為に抗議するブラック・ライヴズ・マターを訴える投稿でもよくみられます。以下がその一例で、黒い背景にカラフルかつ力強いフォントでジューンティーンスについてつづられ、右側の矢印を押すことでスライドショーが進むようになっています。





スライドショーのようにコンテンツを横にスライドさせていくカルーセルは、ウェブデザインの中でも「最も情報共有に失敗するフォーマット」であるといわれており、Instagramでこのようなカルーセルが人気を集めるのは非常に珍しいことといえます。



グラフィックデザイナーであるEric Hu氏によると、Instagramのアルゴリズムは文字よりも写真を優先し、魅力的な人・旅行の写真といったコンテンツを優先的に扱うとのこと。Hu氏はこの傾向を踏まえ、美しい写真に文字をかぶせるという方法で投稿を行いました。カルーセルは「ユーザーにスライドをめくらせる」という点に課題があるため、Hu氏の投稿はスワイプの指示も「SWIPE→」とはっきりと示されています。





上記のHu氏の投稿は3万2000回も「いいね」され、Nikeでデザイナーとして働いていたHu氏の過去の投稿のどれよりも人目に触れることになりました。これはHu氏がInstagramのアルゴリズム対策をしたためでもありますが、同時に、Instagramで政治的なメッセージへの関心が高まっていることも理由だとみられています。





「グラフィックのスライドショーで進歩的な政治と社会問題を分析する」としているInstagramアカウント「soyouwanttotalkabout」は、写真ではなく文字中心のスライドショーを展開していますが、既に117万人以上のフォロワーを獲得しています。soyouwanttotalkaboutを作成したのは、ニューヨークでマーケティングコンサルタントとして働く『Jess』という人物。Jess氏によると、もともとsoyouwanttotalkaboutではマスタードイエローやオリーブといった濃い色合いを背景に使っていたそうですが、最終的には落ち着いたピンクやイエローを多用するようになったそうです。Jess氏は「私は政治に関心のない人々にアピールしようとしています」「また、私と同年代の人々、つまりどこから議論に参加すればいいかわからず、議論に参加していないミレニアル世代にも訴えようとしています」と語っています。



Hu氏は、Instagramで成功しているスライドショーのグラフィックは「過度にデザインを施した、カラフルで奇妙なもの」だと分析しており、「デザインの観点からいうとひどいのですが、それがプラットフォームに合った『インスタ映えする』ものなのです」と語っています。



また、Instagram上のこのような動きを広告やマーケティングに利用する企業も存在します。衣料品ブランド「chnge」のInstagramアカウントは警察改革、国際問題、気候変動といった社会正義に関するさまざまなトピックを取り上げています。このようなトピックを取り上げることで、「消費者に配慮している」というメッセージを送っているわけです。



マーケティングで社会問題を扱うという手法自体はNikeやNBAなど多くのブランドや組織が利用していますが、soyouwanttotalkaboutやchngeが行う「政治的メッセージのパッケージ化」により、政治的な支援運動が軽んじられることを懸念する声も上がっています。



社会学者のEve Ewing氏は、「このようなグラフィックは教育ツールとして有益ですが、『人種的正義を説明する人』の投稿が拡散されることで複雑な問題が有害かつ間違った方法で単純化されることがあります」「彼らは間違いに対して責任を持つ組織や人々に属さず、信頼を置けない活動家や学者です」と、問題点を指摘しました。





またジャーナリストのMark Stenberg氏は「InstagramのFacebook化」が起こっていると述べました。2016年のアメリカ大統領選挙ではFacebookが政治的な扇動の道具として利用されたことが問題となりましたが、2020年時点において、Instagramで同様の問題が発生しているとのこと。「どちらも政治的な激動の時代に存在し、ユーザーに対してプラットフォームで政治的なメッセージを発信するように促します。どちらも、あらゆる投稿をユーザーが投稿・シェアできるようにします」「そしてどちらもFacebookが所有しています」とStenberg氏。



FacebookやInstagramは新型コロナウイルスの誤情報をターゲットとしたモデレーションを行うと発表しましたが、一方で本文ではなく上記のような「画像に書かれた文章」を追跡するのは非常に困難だという技術的な問題があります。記事作成時点でInstagram上にあるスライドショーの多くは「ユーザーを欺くこと」ではなく、「情報提供」を目的にしているとみられていますが、スライドショーの注目度の高さから、今後、別の動きが生まれる可能性も考えられます。政治的な意見を扱うには投稿作成者の身元やアイデンティティ、そして問題を扱うだけの十分な知識を持っているかなどが重要になりますが、これは「目にしたものに対してすぐにいいねを押し、タグ付けやリポストを行う」Instagramユーザーの行動とは相いれないという点が問題視されています。