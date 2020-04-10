メモ

なぜ新型コロナウイルスの犠牲者は「圧倒的に黒人が多い」のか？


新型コロナウイルス感染症(COVID-19)による死亡率は人種や民族により異なり、中でもヒスパニック・黒人の死亡率は白人・アジア系の倍近いと判明しています。アメリカの全犠牲者のうち約72％が黒人という現状について、公民権や人種差別などに関する権威として知られるニューヨーク・タイムズ紙のニコール・ハンナ・ジョーンズ氏が解説しています。

ジョーンズ氏は前置きとして、「COVID-19がアメリカで感染拡大し始めた2020年3月頃、『アメリカという人種的に分断された国家において、COVID-19こそ平等なものだ』という意見が見られましたが、アメリカの人種カーストをよく知る我々はそんなことは起こりえないと分かっていました」と発言。


「シカゴでは黒人の人口比率が30％にも関わらず、黒人の死亡者の割合は70％に達しています。黒人がわずか14％しかいないミシガン州では陽性者の35％、死亡者の40％が黒人です。黒人の人口比率がわずか26％のウィスコンシン州ミルウォーキー郡では、陽性者の50％、死者の81％が黒人でした」


「アメリカでの感染の中心地であるニューヨーク市の人種に関するデータはありませんが、低所得の黒人やラテン系アメリカ人が密集する地域で最も感染が広がっていることがわかります」とジョーンズ氏は述べて、アメリカ国内では黒人の感染率が圧倒的に高いと指摘しました。


黒人の感染者が多い原因は「黒人の経済的な状況にある」とジョーンズ氏は説明します。「アメリカにおいて、COVID-19は最も弱者であるネイティブアメリカンと黒人の貧困層を攻撃しています。住宅問題・雇用問題・健康問題など一連の問題が黒人の感染率・死亡率を引き上げています」


「黒人のアメリカ人は白人よりもサービス業に就く割合がはるかに高い。このことは、黒人は見知らぬ人と接触する機会が多く、社会的距離を取ったり、自宅作業をしたりすることができません」


「黒人のアメリカ人は車を所有する割合が低く、仕事に行くために最も遠方から通勤し、公共交通機関を最も利用しています」とジョーンズ氏は述べて、長い通勤を強いられている黒人が移動中に感染している可能性を示唆しました。


また、住宅を所有している黒人の割合は、アメリカの全人種の中で最も低いとのこと。「単身者向けのアパートメントに住む人は、より多くの人と接触してしまう」と述べました。


また、COVID-19の致死率は持病によって大きく変動することがわかっています。このことについて、ジョーンズ氏は「高血圧を抱える黒人の割合は白人の1.4倍で、糖尿病になる割合は2倍、喘息の割合は3倍です」と黒人は持病を抱えている割合が高いというデータを挙げました。


アメリカでは、老人だけでなく若者の感染者も次々と重篤化しています。これは、アメリカ以前にCOVID-19が流行した中国やイタリアでは見られなかった現象です。この現象について、ジョーンズ氏は「黒人の若年層は、通常なら高齢者が患うような高血圧・糖尿病を抱えていることが原因」だと指摘しました。


「これは人種問題ではなく、階級問題なのでは？」という意見について、ジョーンズ氏は「黒人の貧困率は最も高いものの、確かにほとんどの黒人は貧しくありません」と認めた上で、「階級・人種の両方が問題です」と主張。


その論拠として、裕福な黒人でも貧しいアメリカ人よりも貧困者が多い地域に住む可能性が高いという事実を挙げました。


「こうした貧困な地域は、COVID-19の重症化と関連する基礎疾患を引き起こす有毒物質を排出する工業地帯に隣接している可能性が最も高い」


「また、黒人はCOVID-19が重病化した際の治療を行える救命救急センターから遠く離れた地域に住んでいる可能性も最も高いといえます」


また、白人に比べて黒人の保険加入率は半分ほどである上、収入に対する支払い保険料の割合も高いとのこと。


アメリカの黒人の大多数が住む南部はアメリカの公的医療保険「メディケイド」の拡大を拒んでいるため、保険にまつわる状況はさらに悪いとジョーンズ氏は指摘。黒人の人口比率が最も高いジョージア州・フロリダ州は外出禁止令を出したが、COVID-19の死亡率が高いとのこと。


また、所得や教育水準に関係なく、黒人が受けられる医療のレベルは低いとのこと。ジョーンズ氏は「黒人が受けている医療は介入・診療の回数が少ない上、質も低い」という研究結果を挙げています。


さらに、ジョーンズ氏は、同じレベルの医療を必要とする黒人に費やされる資金が低いため、医療システムに関する予算配分を決定するアルゴリズムが「黒人は白人よりも健康である」というバイアスを持ってしまっているという研究を挙げて、「医療格差を是正するには現状よりも47％多く予算を費やす必要があります」と述べました。


また、多くの医療従事者が「黒人と白人の間には生物学的な違いが存在し、黒人は痛みを感じにくい」が考えているそうで、黒人は白人とは違う扱いを受けているとジョーンズ氏は指摘。暴力を経験する可能性が高く、食事の選択肢も少なく、収入も低く、医療機関へのアクセスも貧弱だという状況に立たされている黒人は、医療機関の中でも不平等な扱いを受けるのだと訴えました。


「アメリカ国内の171の大都市で貧困率や母子家庭の率などを調べた大規模調査によると、最も悪い環境で暮らす白人ですら、平均的な黒人よりも寄り生活をしていると判明しています」


ジョーンズ氏は最後に、「この国は人種的なカースト制度の上に成り立っており、黒人として生きるというのは非常に困難です。COVID-19は『全ての人種に平等』な病気ではなく、むしろ既存の人種的不平等を反映する病気です。この不平等は多くの黒人の命を奪ってきたが、COVID-19はその傾向をさらに強めています」「この事実がもし受け入れられないと考えるならば、COVID-19の流行が終わったときにも同じ気持ちであるはずです。私はジャーナリストとして、この社会が以上のような考えに向けて前進するように願っています」とコメントしました。

