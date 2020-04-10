2020年04月10日 23時00分 メモ

なぜ新型コロナウイルスの犠牲者は「圧倒的に黒人が多い」のか？



新型コロナウイルス感染症(COVID-19)による死亡率は人種や民族により異なり、中でもヒスパニック・黒人の死亡率は白人・アジア系の倍近いと判明しています。アメリカの全犠牲者のうち約72％が黒人という現状について、公民権や人種差別などに関する権威として知られるニューヨーク・タイムズ紙のニコール・ハンナ・ジョーンズ氏が解説しています。



ジョーンズ氏は前置きとして、「COVID-19がアメリカで感染拡大し始めた2020年3月頃、『アメリカという人種的に分断された国家において、COVID-19こそ平等なものだ』という意見が見られましたが、アメリカの人種カーストをよく知る我々はそんなことは起こりえないと分かっていました」と発言。



When Covid-19 first hit America hard last month, the narrative was that it was the great equalizer, that in such a divided nation, our shared humanity meant we would be equal in our suffering. But those of us who understand racial caste in America knew this could never be true. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「シカゴでは黒人の人口比率が30％にも関わらず、黒人の死亡者の割合は70％に達しています。黒人がわずか14％しかいないミシガン州では陽性者の35％、死亡者の40％が黒人です。黒人の人口比率がわずか26％のウィスコンシン州ミルウォーキー郡では、陽性者の50％、死者の81％が黒人でした」



In Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, black people account for 26 percent of the population, nearly half of its coronavirus cases and 81 percent of its deaths.https://t.co/i6qElfttco — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「アメリカでの感染の中心地であるニューヨーク市の人種に関するデータはありませんが、低所得の黒人やラテン系アメリカ人が密集する地域で最も感染が広がっていることがわかります」とジョーンズ氏は述べて、アメリカ国内では黒人の感染率が圧倒的に高いと指摘しました。



We don't have race data available yet for NYC, the epicenter of the American branch of the pandemic, but based on income data, we can see that it is hitting low-income black and brown neighborhoods the hardest.https://t.co/nLcDsvgNFw — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



黒人の感染者が多い原因は「黒人の経済的な状況にある」とジョーンズ氏は説明します。「アメリカにおいて、COVID-19は最も弱者であるネイティブアメリカンと黒人の貧困層を攻撃しています。住宅問題・雇用問題・健康問題など一連の問題が黒人の感染率・死亡率を引き上げています」



Covid-19 attacks groups who are most vulnerable and in America, no one is more vulnerable than poor black people (and poor Native people.) A host of issues ensured black people would contract and die from coronavirus at the highest rates, including housing, employment and heath. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「黒人のアメリカ人は白人よりもサービス業に就く割合がはるかに高い。このことは、黒人は見知らぬ人と接触する機会が多く、社会的距離を取ったり、自宅作業をしたりすることができません」



Black Americans are far more likely to work in service sector jobs than white Americans, meaning they were far more likely to work jobs where they come in contact with a lot of strangers and where they could not social distance and work from home. https://t.co/bfALsAd4MK pic.twitter.com/XV2pLyL9JC — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「黒人のアメリカ人は車を所有する割合が低く、仕事に行くために最も遠方から通勤し、公共交通機関を最も利用しています」とジョーンズ氏は述べて、長い通勤を強いられている黒人が移動中に感染している可能性を示唆しました。



Black Americans are the least likely to own a car, the travel the furthest distance to get to work, and are the most likely to take public transit, again, meaning they were mostly likely to be exposed to large numbers of strangers in cramped quarters.https://t.co/rje0xi5Bdz pic.twitter.com/X2iDd8Vsan — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



また、住宅を所有している黒人の割合は、アメリカの全人種の中で最も低いとのこと。「単身者向けのアパートメントに住む人は、より多くの人と接触してしまう」と述べました。



Black Americans have the lowest homeownership rates, meaning that even in the places they are sheltering in place, they are coming in contact with far more people than those who live in single-family homes. pic.twitter.com/2L8RbHmnDC — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



また、COVID-19の致死率は持病によって大きく変動することがわかっています。このことについて、ジョーンズ氏は「高血圧を抱える黒人の割合は白人の1.4倍で、糖尿病になる割合は2倍、喘息の割合は3倍です」と黒人は持病を抱えている割合が高いというデータを挙げました。



Now, even as black Americans risked higher exposure, they already disproportionately suffer the comorbidities that make Covid-19 so deadly. Black Americans are 40 % more likely to have hypertension than white, twice as likely to have diabetes, up to 3x asthma hospitilization. pic.twitter.com/F49AKNOqru — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



アメリカでは、老人だけでなく若者の感染者も次々と重篤化しています。これは、アメリカ以前にCOVID-19が流行した中国やイタリアでは見られなかった現象です。この現象について、ジョーンズ氏は「黒人の若年層は、通常なら高齢者が患うような高血圧・糖尿病を抱えていることが原因」だと指摘しました。



Now, consider that we all thought the virus did not really kill younger people *until* it arrived in the U.S. Well, this makes sense. Black Americans health outcomes are so abysmal that younger black people are suffering from the diseases WE TYPICALLY SEE ONLY IN OLDER PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/AVvLABJ0MP — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「これは人種問題ではなく、階級問題なのでは？」という意見について、ジョーンズ氏は「黒人の貧困率は最も高いものの、確かにほとんどの黒人は貧しくありません」と認めた上で、「階級・人種の両方が問題です」と主張。



Now, before all the its class-not-race people jump in here, let me assure you it's both/and. Black Americans have the highest poverty rate in the nation, but most black people are not poor and now I am going to show you how these health effects transcend class. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



その論拠として、裕福な黒人でも貧しいアメリカ人よりも貧困者が多い地域に住む可能性が高いという事実を挙げました。



US Census data shows the affluent black people live in neighborhoods with higher concentrations of poverty than poor white Americans. https://t.co/qN2H7s2MRY pic.twitter.com/W6cC1hzgeq — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「こうした貧困な地域は、COVID-19の重症化と関連する基礎疾患を引き起こす有毒物質を排出する工業地帯に隣接している可能性が最も高い」



These neighborhoods are the most likely to be near toxic sites that cause some of the the underlying conditions that make Covid-19 so deadly. https://t.co/8r8rU5r6Ja — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「また、黒人はCOVID-19が重病化した際の治療を行える救命救急センターから遠く離れた地域に住んでいる可能性も最も高いといえます」



Black Americans are also the most likely to live in areas where they do not have easy access to the trauma centers needed to treat a deadly disease such as Covid-19.https://t.co/3JagvhOHS1 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



また、白人に比べて黒人の保険加入率は半分ほどである上、収入に対する支払い保険料の割合も高いとのこと。



Now, let's talk about insurance and whether black people can get access to Covid-19 tests,or see a doctor with early symptoms. Black Americans are almost twice as likely to be uninsured as white Americans and pay a greater share of their income on premiums https://t.co/zv68ntHCse pic.twitter.com/BtGUPBspqk — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



アメリカの黒人の大多数が住む南部はアメリカの公的医療保険「メディケイド」の拡大を拒んでいるため、保険にまつわる状況はさらに悪いとジョーンズ氏は指摘。黒人の人口比率が最も高いジョージア州・フロリダ州は外出禁止令を出したが、COVID-19の死亡率が高いとのこと。



It's far worse in the S, where a majority of black pp live & where most states refused to expand Medicaid. Two of the last states to implement stay-at-home orders -- GA and FL -- have largest share of black Americans. Deadly outbreaks are happening there. https://t.co/f2RHHbwpPc pic.twitter.com/VPFmGrpt0z — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



また、所得や教育水準に関係なく、黒人が受けられる医療のレベルは低いとのこと。ジョーンズ氏は「黒人が受けている医療は介入・診療の回数が少ない上、質も低い」という研究結果を挙げています。



And, we also know that black Americans, regardless of income and education, receive inferior healthcare. They received fewer therapeutic interventions, fewer procedures and poorer-quality care than white Americans. https://t.co/nrtmmb20ss pic.twitter.com/FjRFoO5wRs — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



さらに、ジョーンズ氏は、同じレベルの医療を必要とする黒人に費やされる資金が低いため、医療システムに関する予算配分を決定するアルゴリズムが「黒人は白人よりも健康である」というバイアスを持ってしまっているという研究を挙げて、「医療格差を是正するには現状よりも47％多く予算を費やす必要があります」と述べました。



Black Americans are sicker than white Americans, and yet on whole, and yet we spend less on their care, so much so that to remedy the disparity we would have to spend up to 47 percent more on their care. https://t.co/tkxo2hQYWi pic.twitter.com/hBOqAaQAKV — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



また、多くの医療従事者が「黒人と白人の間には生物学的な違いが存在し、黒人は痛みを感じにくい」が考えているそうで、黒人は白人とは違う扱いを受けているとジョーンズ氏は指摘。暴力を経験する可能性が高く、食事の選択肢も少なく、収入も低く、医療機関へのアクセスも貧弱だという状況に立たされている黒人は、医療機関の中でも不平等な扱いを受けるのだと訴えました。



Many medical providers STILL believe that there are biological differences bw black and white Americans, that black people do not feel as much pain, and so black Americans are treated differently throughout our medical system, as @lindavillarosa documented https://t.co/5iHhmH2h1H pic.twitter.com/edOysz7y7g — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



「アメリカ国内の171の大都市で貧困率や母子家庭の率などを調べた大規模調査によると、最も悪い環境で暮らす白人ですら、平均的な黒人よりも寄り生活をしていると判明しています」



"A study of the 171 largest U.S. cities found tht whites living in the worst conditions in urban areas – in terms of poverty rates and single-parent households – are nonetheless residing in circumstances much better than those of the average black person." https://t.co/llD53aamvs — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020



ジョーンズ氏は最後に、「この国は人種的なカースト制度の上に成り立っており、黒人として生きるというのは非常に困難です。COVID-19は『全ての人種に平等』な病気ではなく、むしろ既存の人種的不平等を反映する病気です。この不平等は多くの黒人の命を奪ってきたが、COVID-19はその傾向をさらに強めています」「この事実がもし受け入れられないと考えるならば、COVID-19の流行が終わったときにも同じ気持ちであるはずです。私はジャーナリストとして、この社会が以上のような考えに向けて前進するように願っています」とコメントしました。



If it is unacceptable now, it has to be unacceptable when we conquer this virus. And I hope we as journalists, we as society, will stop putting forth notions that a force -- good or bad -- can be equal in a vastly unequal society. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 6, 2020