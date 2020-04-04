2020年04月04日 17時00分 生き物

ロックダウンされて人が消えた都市を野生動物が支配している光景が世界各地で目撃される



ロシアでは、「新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大防止のために街中にライオンが放たれた」とのウワサがまん延し、外務省のマリヤ・ザハロワ報道官が「伝統と効率を考えて実はクマを放っているのだ」と冗談まじりに訂正する一幕があったと報じられています。そんな中、世界のあちこちで実際にピューマやヒョウなどの野生動物がロックダウンされた都市を我が物顔でのし歩いている様子が目撃されています。



Coronavirus: 15 stunning photos show how animals are reclaiming human spaces

https://www.inverse.com/science/animals-are-reclaiming-human-spaces



コロラド州ボルダーでは、2頭のピューマが我が物顔で街頭をのし歩いているのが目撃されました。





タイのロッブリー県では、サルの大群が大問題に。イギリスの大衆紙Daily Mailの報道によると、腹をすかせた都会のサルと近隣の寺院の境内に生息しているサルがバナナをめぐって争いを始めたため、サルを見慣れている地元の住民でさえ仰天していたとのことです。



車やバイクに紛れて、サルの大群が往来を駆け回っている様子は以下から見ることができます。



Hungry monkeys brawl over food as coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand - YouTube





一方、インドの首都デリーでは孤独なサルも出没。インドの日刊紙The Hinduで編集者を務めるNistula Hebbar氏は、デリーの閑散とした歩道橋をサルが歩いている写真を投稿して、「まるで映画『アイ・アム・レジェンド』のようです」とコメントしました。



This is such an “I am Legend” kinda pic. A monkey walks over a deserted footover bridge in Delhi as the city is witnessing a complete lock down. in New Delhi. Photo @rvmoorthyhindu @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/z3nq9l0hTR — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 25, 2020



イタリアにある水の都・ヴェネツィアでは、魚たちが人がいないおかげで澄み渡っている水辺を満喫しています。ロイター通信の取材に対し、地元住民は「明らかに水が透明になりました。船の行き来がないので、運河はとても穏やかです」と話しました。



As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Venice's canals appear to be crystal clear. Follow for live updates: https://t.co/IviOWyuNOu pic.twitter.com/yTyObHMZFX — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2020



イタリアのサルデーニャ島では、フェリーの往来がなくなったカリャリ港でイルカがたわむれています。



Italy Cagliari port dolphin comes out Video shot today the guys of Luna Rossa. Ferries no longer - YouTube





一方、ヴェネツィアをお手本としたカリフォルニア州ロサンゼルス西部のヴェニスでも、水がクリアになったおかげで水底のカニの姿くっきりと見えるようになり、野鳥の姿も戻っています。



カリフォルニア州に拠点を置く企業の共同創設者ジェーン・ワーワンド氏はTwitterで、「交通も人通りも公害もありません。私たちの惑星はゆっくりと癒やされつつあるのでしょうか？」と投稿しました。



No traffic, flights, people or pollution. Is our planet slowly healing? The canals of Venice, Calfornia have herons, egrets & cormorant birds & look in the clear water - crabs on the mud below. We see brighter stars, hear more birds & have time for our neighbors. It’s something. pic.twitter.com/9Vj6ps6uNm — Jane Wurwand (@Dermalogicajane) March 25, 2020



スペインのTwitterユーザーのアルフォンス・ロペス・テナ氏は「カタルーニャでは、イノシシが山からバルセロナのど真ん中におりてきました」と報告。



Coronavirus in Catalonia — Boars descend from the mountains to the very center of Barcelona, after several days of people being locked at homepic.twitter.com/6IRFzl2cKz — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 19, 2020



アメリカのアリゾナ州でも、野生のイノシシが猪突猛進とばかりにすさまじい速度で疾走しているのが目撃されています。



A javelina was caught speeding near 22nd and Kolb in Tucson. https://t.co/NPmuBvrATc pic.twitter.com/X1F1StOYVG — Hannah Tiede (@HannahTiedeTV) February 25, 2020



ボストンの街頭には野生の七面鳥が出没。



Turkeys in Boston are living their best lives these days... pic.twitter.com/a1Y5WGNgvt — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 24, 2020



一方、「ハーバード大学が七面鳥に支配されてしまいました」とのツイートには、七面鳥になりきっているTwitterアカウントから「ハーバード大学は常に我々のものだったぞ」とのツッコミが入れられていました。



Harvard has always been ours https://t.co/UUHmMVyo6V — Rogue Turkey ???? (@TurkeyGangMA) March 21, 2020



学び舎が七面鳥に支配されているのは、マサチューセッツ州だけではありません。カリフォルニア州オークランドの小学校も、閉鎖されている最中に七面鳥の遊び場と化していました。



Spotted on the playground at the elementary school next door, which has been closed for several days ... wild turkeys! That’s a first. #coronavirus #westoakland pic.twitter.com/tGA4y1l09c — Charlotte Simmonds (@CharSimmonds) March 20, 2020



普段ならたくさんの観光客が記念写真を撮影する観光スポットのゴールデンゲートブリッジ前では、代わりにコヨーテが写真に収められています。Redditユーザーのu/meggali氏は「都市型コヨーテは北米全土に存在しますが、『仕事中』に横になっているのはあまり見かけませんね」とコメントして、観光客がいなくなったおかげでコヨーテがくつろいでいることを指摘しました。





シカゴのシェッド水族館は、客が来ないので代わりにペンギンを館内で散歩させることにしました。以下のムービーでは、ペンギンのエドワード・アニー・ウェリントンが人間の客に代わって水族館内を見学している様子を見ることができます。



The adventure continues! ????????

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) ???? pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020



インドの東ガーツ山脈では、ヒョウが路傍でのんびりしている様子が映像に収められました。





とはいえ、インドでは新型コロナウイルスがまん延する前からヒョウがたびたび目撃されてきました。以下は、写真家のShaaz Jung氏がインド南部の大チョーラ朝寺院群でくつろぐオスのヒョウを撮影した2013年の写真です。ヒョウの名前は「モンク」で、2005年～2014年の間寺院の覇者だったとのこと。





東ガーツ山脈では、シカが車道を走っているのも目撃されています。







シカといえば、日本の奈良公園です。観光客から鹿せんべいがもらえず立ち往生してしまっているシカの姿は、海外でも話題になっていました。



UPDATE: They just went LIVE at the park showing how empty it was. Then proceeded to show the pile of unsold deer crackers and bought one (for 200 yen) and fed them. The deer want more!! ???? pic.twitter.com/q2PdNpy9XP — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) March 6, 2020