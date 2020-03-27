メモ

新型コロナウイルスで利用者爆増のチャットアプリ「Slack」のCEOが見たパンデミックとは？


新型コロナウイルスが世界的に猛威を振るう中、ビジネス向けチャットアプリ「Slack」は在宅勤務中のコミュニケーションツールとして注目され、2020年3月25日時点で同時接続者数が1250万に達し、平日1日当たりの累積使用時間が10億分を超えていることが判明しました。そんなSlackのCEOを務めるスチュワート・バターフィールド氏がTwitterで、3月26日だけで40件近くも投稿。一連のツイートには、新型コロナウイルスが半月で世界を変えていく様相を、1人のビジネスマンとしての目線から見た心情が克明に記されています。

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield shares updated business metrics during tweetstorm on impact of COVID-19 | The Official Slack Blog
https://slackhq.com/march-2020-update

SlackのバターフィールドCEOは3月26日のTwitterへの投稿で、「簡単な自己紹介を。私は1人の人間で家庭人でもあり、仕事や健康が危険にさらされている数百万人もの人々を深く心配しています。そして、私は企業のCEOでもあるので、これから会社・お金・市場・顧客・収益・ガイダンスなどについてつぶやいていこうと思います」と切り出し、3月初頭からの激動の日々をつづりました。


以下が、3月2日から13日までバターフィールドCEO氏が投稿した内容です。

◆3月第1週
3月2日(月)：アメリカで報告された新型コロナウイルス感染症の症例は100件未満ですが、先は見えない状況です。先週末に、東京と大阪のオフィスを閉鎖し、出張に制限を設け、800人が集まる毎年恒例のSales Global Offsiteイベントをキャンセルしました。

また、世界最大の資産運用会社の最高技術責任者(CTO)から、「Slackで全面的な契約を締結した」「これは新型コロナウイルスの懸念による規制政策前の最大の取引の1つ」というメールが届きました。こんなことは初めて目にします。


3月3日(火)：世界中の全拠点で「任意の在宅勤務」を実施すると発表しました。他の企業も、同様に在宅勤務を開始したり、検討したりしています。特に、日本・韓国・イタリアではSlackへの登録が急増しています。


3月4日(水)：事態が急変してきています。突然のリモートワーク移行に直面している職場向けの支援策を創設し、1対1での無料ライブコンサルの提供を開始。需要の増加に対応すべく、新しいウェビナープログラムを作りました


3月5日(木)：理事会で、今期の採用・予算・目標・見通しなどが審査され、承認されました。来期の決算説明会に向けて準備してきた意見書やガイダンスへのフィードバックがもらえて、自信が持てました。この時は知りませんでしたが、これがほとんどの人にとって、直接顔を合わせる最後のミーティングでした。


同日、サンフランシスコの従業員から「アメリカ疾病管理予防センター(CDC)から新型コロナウイルスに暴露した可能性があると連絡が来た」との報告があったので、翌日社屋を閉鎖して週末に徹底的な消毒を行うことにしました。従業員に症状はなく、自己隔離を行っています。ありがたいことに、後にこの従業員は無事だということが分かりました。

この日の政策議論は白熱しました。アメリカでの症例報告は200件にのぼり、ニュースは悪化の一途をたどっています。重役たちは、グローバルオフィス閉鎖の影響を議論し、他のリーダーたちとの連携を深め、予備的なプランを立て始めました。今となっては、これまでのことが別世界のようです。


3月6日(金)：会社に電話をかけて、「全ての従業員に在宅勤務を強く推奨する」と伝えました。やらなくてはならないことが山積みです。次の日の午後に社員に連絡したときには、アメリカでの症例報告は400件になっていました。


◆3月第2週
3月9日(月)：経済指標のS&P 500が7％下落し、株式市場が開いてから6分後に取引が停止しました。市場にはサーキットブレーカーが組み込まれていることを誰もが知ることになりました。恐怖指数とも呼ばれるVIX指標が2008年10月以来の値になっています。突如として、マクロ経済環境は目まいがするほど不確実になりました。

最高財務責任者(CFO)・IR担当・広報担当とともにニューヨークに向かう最中に、グループの再編や行動計画とガイダンスの改訂などを行いました。空港から乗ったタクシーの運転手は、仕事が半分になってしまい、家賃の遅払いが滞っていることや、ホテルに勤務していた兄弟が他のスタッフの半分とともに解雇されたことなどを話してくれました。暗雲が垂れ込めています。


3月10日(火)：Slackの需要増の影響が顕著になってきました。2015年10月に同時接続者数が100万人になってから1597日後の3月10日に、同時接続者数が1000万人を超えていたことが分かりました。


株式市場は朝から反発していますが、ノイズも多くあります。新しく創設されたワークチームの勢いと進捗を測定する社内指標「Returning team」は、2020年3月10日頃までに、イタリアで120％以上、日本で34％、韓国で33％増加していました。


3月11日(水)：メディアのインタビューと決算説明会に向けての準備会を開きました。WHOがパンデミック(？)であることを公式に発表し、主要な株式指数がさらに5％下落したことで、弱気相場に入ったことがはっきりしました。

帰宅途中に友人と軽い食事をしましたが、これが最後の外食でした。その後、立て続けにいろいろなことが起きました。トム・ハンクスとリタ・ウィルソン夫妻が新型コロナウイルス感染症との診断を受け、NBAはシーズンを一時中断し、トランプ大統領が他国への渡航制限を発表し、先物取引はストップ安になりました。


午後10時過ぎに、CFO・法務顧問(GC)・IR担当ヴァイスプレジデントと議論をしました。1時間もしないうちに、資料の文言が「この24時間の活動以上に保守的な行動はない」から「ガイダンスをもう一回調整する必要がある」に変わってしまいました。24時間後には何十回と同じことを聞かれていることでしょう。


3月12日(木)：この日は会社の決算日でした。主要な株価指数が再び急落しています。1日の株価の変動率が10％を超えるのがニューノーマルとなってしまったので、株価がチャートを乱高下しています。サンフランシスコでは、学校の全校閉鎖が発表されました。これは正しい事ですが、在宅勤務をしている親にとっては大ごとでもあります。

会社全体が活気づき、急速に動き出しています。以前からの顧客が新事業を打ち出す計画を加速させ、新しいチームの創設が増加し続けているため、あらゆる実践的な取り組みが行われました。しかし、不安が高まっているのも感じます。


午後に決算が印刷されて収支報告が始まるのを待つ間、現実感を失いました。公開会社としては3度目の決算でした。最初の決算は点だった収支のグラフが、2度目は線になり、今回は曲線を描きました。これは本物の世界で起きていることですが、とてもクレイジーです。

数百万人もの人々が死に直面しているのに「世界情勢がビジネスの大きな追い風になっている」なんて普通のCEOなら言えませんし、将来のことを推測するのも不可能だと感じました。


振り返ってみると、物事はうまくいっているように見えました。通期の収益は57％増、第4四半期の収益は49％増、売上高は47％増でした。需要も大幅に増加しています。その一方で、多くの大企業は確実に支出を抑制するでしょうし、企業の効率的なビジネスコミュニケーションは閉ざされ、営業担当者らは出張できず、トレーニングプログラムのための対面会議も行えない状況にあります。また、これまで見たことがないほどの有料会員の増加がある一方で、これまでの顧客の中には廃業に追い込まれかねない企業も多く存在します。


3月13日(金)：ニュースがどんどん悪い内容になってきています。パンデミックはさらにフランスやスペインにまで広がり、アメリカでは都市封鎖(ロックダウン)が始まりました。最初の2週間のアドレナリンが切れ始めていると感じます。今でも人の役に立つのは最高の気分ですし、私たちにとって今の仕事は、純粋に人助けの機会だと感じています。それと同時に、私たちは家の中に閉じ込められているのも事実ですし、多くの人がおびえています。


……と、ここまでがバターフィールド氏がこの2週間で体験したことの翻訳。バターフィールド氏は最後に、「もしあなたが新型コロナウイルス(COVID-19)との戦いの最前線にいるなら、我々はできる限りのことをします。是非無料でSlackを使ってもらい、アドバイスをしたいと思っています。その際の連絡先は『[email protected]』です。私たちは、みなさんの行いに深く感謝しています」と述べて、危機的な世界情勢の中で自社が急成長を遂げている企業のCEOという難しい立場からの心情をつづった一連の投稿を締めくくりました。

